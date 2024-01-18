While Haas never had the slowest car in terms of raw pace, excessive tyre wear on Sundays meant that scoring points was often a challenge.

It meant Haas finished bottom of the constructors’ championship for the second time in three years.

Consequently, Guenther Steiner was replaced as team principal, paving the way for Komatsu.

Speaking to the media at the team’s base in Banbury, Komatsu was aligned with Haas’ view about their recent form - but outlined the American’s desire to compete in F1.

“Gene at the moment wants to get off the back of the grid,” Komatsu said.

“Obviously you saw and heard how unhappy Gene was. Of course, who’s going to be happy competing in last place? It is embarrassing, it really is embarrassing.

“So I think it’s positive that Gene is unhappy where we are. If the people in the team think ok, we’re last, and we’re not sure where we’re going, Gene doesn’t say anything, then ok, is Gene happy just making up the numbers and being P10?

“That’s clearly not the case. So that’s actually motivating for everyone here. Ok, Gene is serious, he wants to improve the team, so let’s do it together.”

Haas introduced a significant upgrade at the United States Grand Prix which ultimately didn’t improve their performance.

However, Komatsu knows the areas Haas need to improve for 2024.

“I don't think we understand everything,” he added. “[But] I think we understand a significant part of it. But then again, the only proof is if we can produce a car that can deal with that problem.

“So I don't like to sit here and say that we understand it 100%. We have a decent idea why and where we need to focus on.”