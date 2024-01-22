Verstappen is widely regarded as F1’s best driver, particularly after the year of dominance he has just enjoyed.

The Dutchman has won three consecutive drivers’ titles, storming to 19 victories in the most recent season.

With Verstappen top of the tree, there’s hot debate about - in the right machinery - who could challenge the Red Bull driver.

Given their pedigree and history in F1, Hamilton and Alonso are obvious choices, even if they are the two oldest on the grid.

However, Jordan opted against proven experience, picking Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

“If I had a top team now and didn’t get Max, there would only be one driver pairing capable of taking on Verstappen: Charles Leclerc and as teammate, Lando Norris,” Jordan told German publication F1-Insider.

“I simply don’t believe that Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, who are well-deserved champions, would be able to keep up with Verstappen due to their advanced age.”

Despite Jordan’s view, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko identified key weaknesses in both Leclerc and Norris.

“Leclerc and Norris are certainly exceptional talents, but both have shown weaknesses in consistency in the past,” Marko added.

“What’s more, Max is not yet at the limit. He will get even better. It’s our job to provide him with a car as good as the one he had in 2023. Then he will be the benchmark again.”