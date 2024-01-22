Schumacher was forced to sit on the sidelines in F1 2023 after Haas decided to drop him in favour of Nico Hulkenberg.

Unable to find an F1 race seat for 2024, Schumacher will race for Alpine in the Hypercar WEC class.

“I mean, it does include a lot of hair pulling and tearing, and I feel like you don’t really see that,” Schumacher said.

“Obviously, this is the first media table that I’ve done this year [and] that shows a lot and says a lot in that sense, but F1 has always been a dream and it will always remain the dream.

“Again, there is no reason to stay here, not race, fall behind everybody… I would rather go out there, find something to race and develop my skills. In the end, if that leads to no way back into F1 but leads to another career, then I am happy to do that.”

Schumacher will remain Mercedes’ third and test driver, combining it with his WEC commitments.

“I guess the biggest point for me to elaborate on [is] I know as a driver now much more what I want from my team around me, from what I feel like I’m worth and what I can bring to a team,” he added.

“Obviously going into my first year in F1 it was kind of hard to know exactly what my position should be, and how far can I go with my comments and everything.

“Having worked with Lewis and George for one year now, I kind of know how high the bar is set and how far I can go, and I have no problem sharing my information in the future.”