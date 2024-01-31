Max Verstappen hailed as “the best we’ve ever seen in F1” by one of Ayrton Senna’s former teammates

F1 legend Gerhard Berger has explained why he thinks Max Verstappen has the edge over Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher in the GOAT debate.

Verstappen enjoyed the most dominant season in F1 history in 2023, winning 19 of the 22 races.

The Dutchman smashed numerous records along the way as he moved into third-place in the all-time winners list.

If Verstappen enjoys another dominant year in 2024, many have tipped him to overtake Lewis Hamilton as the sport’s most successful driver.

However, Berger - who competed in F1 for 14 seasons, notably for McLaren alongside Senna - has weighed in on who is the greatest.

“I'm a bit biased when it comes to that question because I drove with and against Ayrton Senna - I usually put him first,” he told AMuS.

“But that's where the question begins: how do you judge something like that? It's really only possible with facts and figures.

“And you have to put Michael Schumacher in first place. Senna impressed with his talent and his supernatural abilities in the car.”

Max Verstappen celebrates his third F1 world championship with Red Bull.

Berger conceded that Verstappen’s performances has led him to question his “old assessment”.

He believes Verstappen is ahead of Senna and Schumacher because of how few errors he makes, citing his love of driving in simulators.

“With Max Verstappen, we have someone who makes me question whether my old assessment is still correct,” Berger added. “Max didn't make a single mistake last season.

“At least that happened to Senna from time to time. Senna and Schumacher benefited from the fact that they drove karts from an early age and did nothing else in life but race. That applies to all drivers today.

“Verstappen, however, still races virtually on the simulator in his spare time. He is always preoccupied with racing. He mentally plays through where he can and cannot overtake.

“Neither Senna, Schumacher nor Hamilton had this tool. It's simply noticeable that Max is always in the right place. At the start, in the first corner, in the duel.

“I can't think of anything you could do better than him. That's why Max Verstappen is probably the best we've ever seen in F1."