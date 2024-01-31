Ex-Williams F1 boss Jost Capito lands new motorsport role

Former Williams F1 boss Jost Capito has joined the electric rallycross series Nitrocross as a senior advisor.

The job at the US-based series is Capito’s first since stepping down from his position as Williams team principal and CEO at the end of the 2022 F1 season.

Capito joined Williams as team boss in mid-2021, helping the team score their first points in two years at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, before George Russell claimed a shock podium in the curtailed Belgian Grand Prix.

After finishing eighth in the 2021 constructors’ championship, Williams slipped to 10th a year later, before Capito resigned. He was replaced at Williams by Mercedes’ former head of strategy James Vowles.

Capito previously enjoyed great success heading up Volkswagen’s World Rally Championship team during a period of domination in the mid 2010s.

The 65-year-old German also had a brief stint as McLaren’s F1 CEO in 2016.

Capito arrives to Nitrocross at the same time as former NASCAR executive Mike Laheta, who has joined as head of partnerships.

Speaking about his latest venture, Capito said: “My strong belief in Rallycross and its future, now featuring powerful and exciting EVs, motivates me to contribute to Nitrocross.

“After speaking with Lorenzo Fertitta and Dana White, I am confident our collective vision is to not only push the boundaries of motorsports but also inspire a new era of competition and innovation."