Mercedes sponsor wants to bring popular F1 race back in 2026

Mercedes F1 title sponsor Petronas reportedly wants to revive the popular Malaysian Grand Prix in 2026.

Three sources “with knowledge of the matter” have revealed that Malaysia’s state oil company is looking to bring the race back to the F1 calendar after a nine-year hiatus, according to Reuters.

Reuters report that “Petronas' plan to bring back the F1 race was revealed during a company townhall led by the firm's President and Chief Executive Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz on Tuesday”.

The report added the sources declined to be identified as they “were not authorised to speak to media” and that they “did not elaborate on the reasons for the return”.

The Malaysian Grand Prix used to be a regular fixture on the F1 calendar and was held at the Sepang International Circuit between 1999 and 2017.

It was dropped from the F1 calendar for 2018 due to the high costs of holding the event, coupled with low ticket sales.

A return to Malaysia has been rumoured several times in recent years but it has so far failed to materialise.

Despite the costs of hosting the event, the circuit proved to be both a driver and fan favourite.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the last Malaysian Grand Prix to be held in 2017.

Petronas has been the title sponsor of the Mercedes F1 team since 2010 and pays $75m a season for the right to have their name on Mercedes’ cars, according to Forbes.