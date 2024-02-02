Martin Brundle: “Michael Schumacher-esque” Ferrari switch could “energise” Lewis Hamilton’s career

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle believes Lewis Hamilton’s shock switch to Ferrari for 2025 will likely “energise” the final part of his career.

Hamilton’s surprise transfer from Mercedes to Ferrari was confirmed on Thursday evening, ending his 17-year association with the German manufacturer.

The seven-time world champion has spent the entirety of his F1 career driving for Mercedes.

McLaren were powered by Mercedes, with them having significant influence given they didn’t have a works team.

Hamilton then moved to Mercedes in 2013, which proved to be a masterstroke as it resulted in him winning six titles.

Giving his reaction to the news, Brundle told Sky Sports News: "We've talked to him about it for years, interviews [along the lines of] 'wouldn't you fancy doing a Michael Schumacher and joining Ferrari to make them champions?'

"He's always said 'I've been with Mercedes, even when I was at McLaren I had Mercedes engines, they're my team and my manufacturer for life'. What a story - Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari."

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Brundle thinks it would be foolish to “write off” Hamilton, who could lead Ferrari to “Schumacher-esque” success in the near future.

"Never write off Lewis Hamilton," Brundle added. "He knows how to win races and championships, and it'll be very Schumacher-esque if he can go there and really drive the team to start winning a lot more races and be championship contenders."

"He's had a couple of years of not winning a race and we've seen a couple of other changes he's made, bringing Marc Hynes back, who was his long-time mentor and eyes and ears in the paddock

"I think he's probably gone 'I'm going to stop focusing on all of the things outside of racing and get back to Lewis Hamilton the racing driver'.

"I think this is a wonderful opportunity to motivate him and energise him for this phase of his career."