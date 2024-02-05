Valtteri Bottas keeping Mercedes door open after explaining recent Brackley visit

Valtteri Bottas has shed light as to why he was in Brackley just a day before Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari for 2025 was announced.

Bottas posted on his social media account an image of a dart board, caption with the location of Brackley - where the Mercedes F1 team is based.

Unsurprisingly, this led to fans getting excited that perhaps Bottas was visiting the Mercedes factory amid a potential return to the team following Hamilton’s surprise departure.

Speaking to select media including Crash.net at Sauber’s F1 car launch in London, Bottas revealed he was in Brackley, but not to visit Toto Wolff at Mercedes.

“It’s no lie I was in Brackley, the day before actually,” he said. Not at the Mercedes factory but I was there doing some other stuff.”

With Bottas’ contract up at the end of 2024 - and Mercedes looking for a new driver to partner George Russell - could the Finn be tempted into a return?

He added: “We haven’t spoken on the phone with Toto. If I would go back [to Mercedes]? Yeah… obviously my priority and biggest commitment is the Audi project which is my target.

“If that wouldn’t happen then there’s no team I wouldn’t go to, perhaps. I know my priorities and I’ve got my list.”

Pressed on a potential Mercedes return - and whether there would be any potential issues, he said: “As far as I know no burned bridges”

Bottas assisted Mercedes to five straight constructors’ titles during his time with the team, finishing runner-up to Hamilton on two occasions.