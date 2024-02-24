Lewis Hamilton urged to take inspiration from Michael Schumacher and “embed himself” in Ferrari

Legendary F1 commentator Martin Brundle has suggested that Lewis Hamilton should look to “embed himself” when he moves to Ferrari - like Michael Schumacher did.

Hamilton will race for Ferrari from 2025 after deciding to leave Mercedes at the end of this season.

It should mean that Hamilton’s illustrious F1 career will end driving for the sport’s most iconic constructor.

Ferrari will be hopeful that Hamilton is the driver to end their F1 title drought, stretching back to 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen.

Schumacher famously ended Ferrari’s previous drought in 2000, which lasted over 20 years.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Brundle responded to a question about how Hamilton should tackle life in Italy.

“He could either do a Michael Schumacher and turn them into champions again or he could do a Fernando Alonso or Seb Vettel, where it’s a near-miss but looks pretty good on occasions,” he said.

“He should look at what Schumacher did, the Schumacher Piazza we’ve been to and filmed, where he had his gym, where he stayed overnight, always embedded in Fioriano, in the factory like Leclerc and Sainz have done.”

Brundle believes how Hamilton tackles his first weeks at Ferrari will determine if he has a “fast start” with them or not.

“I think if Lewis really wants to get a fast start in what’s a completely different team to the seven British based teams over there in Italy I think he will have to embed himself in it.”