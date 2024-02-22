Lewis Hamilton’s lukewarm verdict to Mercedes W15: ‘A good foundation to build on’

Lewis Hamilton has given his reaction to driving the Mercedes W15 for the first time in anger during pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton’s lukewarm verdict to Mercedes W15: ‘A good foundation to build on’
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,…

Lewis Hamilton has labelled the Mercedes W15 F1 car as a “good foundation to build on” after a full day of running in Bahrain.

Hamilton was in action for Mercedes on day two of pre-season testing, completing 123 laps.

The seven-time world champion set the third-fastest time of the day, on the C3 tyre, with his best effort 1.1s off the pace.

Reflecting on his first day in the car, Hamilton described the W15 as “much nicer to drive” compared to its predecessor.

"It was a productive day out there," Hamiton said. "We gathered lots of learnings about the W15, both in our long running and single lap work.

"We've clearly made an improvement with this year's car and it's much nicer to drive.

"A big thank you to everyone at Brackley and Brixworth for the efforts they've put in to deliver that over the past year. I'm really grateful for all their hard work.”

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,…

Hamilton was 0.4s shy of Sergio Perez, who also set his best time on the C3 tyre.

The Ferrari-bound driver believes the W15 is a “good foundation to build on” with further progress required ahead of the season-opener.

"We've still got progress to make of course. But this is a good foundation for us to build on,” he added.

"We'll keep our heads down and continue to work to find improvements, both over the rest of the test and into next week.

"I'm looking forward to being back in the car tomorrow morning and continuing that learning."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
31 mins ago
“A lot closer” - Sergio Perez plays down Red Bull’s early F1 advantage in testing
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton’s lukewarm verdict to Mercedes W15: ‘A good foundation to build on’
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc warns ‘Red Bull quite a bit ahead’ despite headline Ferrari pace
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Carlos Sainz sets the pace on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain as benchmark is lowered
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain,…
F1
Results
2 hours ago
2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing results: Day 2 lap times
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain,…