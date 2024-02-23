Max Verstappen ‘doesn’t care’ what RB20 looks like following Mercedes comparison

Max Verstappen insists he “fully trusts” the Red Bull design team after they introduced a radically different looking F1 car for the 2024 season.

Despite winning 21 of the 22 races in 2023, Red Bull have been aggressive with their car design choices.

Their sidepod and engine cover design has caught the most attention given its similarity to Mercedes’ W13 and W14 from the last two years.

Even though they’ve made significant changes, it’s widely accepted that Red Bull are still the team to beat heading into the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen dominated the opening day of testing by 1.1s, while teammate Sergio Perez has shown solid pace during his time in the RB20.

Speaking about the design of the RB20, Verstappen has no concerns following comparison to Mercedes’ previous challengers.

“I fully trust what the people in our technical team are doing,” he said.

“They are confident that this is better than everything else that they have tested in the wind tunnel over the winter.

“As long as it works, I don't even care what the car looks like.”

Verstappen revealed that he had seen designs of the RB20 back in November 2023.

The Dutchman reiterated his view that he doesn’t care what it looks like but was quick to praise Red Bull for ‘pushing the limits’ with it.

“Well, at the time I wasn't even too concerned with that to be honest, I saw the drawings and thought, 'So, that looks nice', but honestly I was thinking more about the upcoming holidays at the time,” he added.

“In the end, it doesn't matter what the car looks like either. But what I do like a lot about the team is that they haven't been conservative, and that they have pushed the limits again by changing the concept.”