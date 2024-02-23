Lewis Hamilton opens up on shock Ferrari move and Michael Schumacher ‘dream’

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his blockbuster Ferrari F1 switch for the first time, saying he felt it was time to write “a new chapter” in his illustrious career.

The seven-time world champion stunned the F1 world at the start of this month when it was announced that he would be leaving Mercedes at the end of the season in order to join Ferrari on a multi-year deal from 2025.

Hamilton, who will be 40 by the time he makes his Ferrari debut, has won six of his seven world championships with Mercedes and only signed a two-year extension with the team last summer.

Speaking in his first press conference since the move was confirmed, Hamilton explained his reasoning behind a decision he described as “the hardest I have ever had to make”.

“Obviously in the summer we signed and at that time I saw my future with Mercedes,” Hamilton said.

“But an opportunity came up in the New Year and I decided to take it. I feel like it was the hardest decision I have ever had to make.

“I have had a relationship with Mercedes since I was 13. They have supported me, and we have had an incredible journey together, created history within the sport and it is something I take a lot of pride in.

“But ultimately I am writing my story, and I felt like it was time to start a new chapter.”

The Briton is the most successful F1 driver of all time but is tied on seven world championships with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.

And Hamilton admitted the idea of emulating Schumacher in the famous red of Ferrari has always been a dream of his.

“I think for every driver growing up, watching history, watching Michael Schumacher in his prime, I think all of us sit in our garages, and you see the screen pop up, you see a driver in the red cockpit, and you wonder what it will be like to be surrounded by the red,” he said.

“You go to the Italian Grand Prix in Monza and you see the sea of red of Ferrari fans and you can only stand in awe of that. It is a team that has not had huge success since Michael’s days, and I see it as a huge challenge.

“As a kid I used to to play the Grand Prix 2 computer game as Michael in that [Ferrari] car. It is definitely a dream and I am really excited about it.”