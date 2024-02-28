Christian Horner’s fate could be confirmed today before F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

The future of Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner is set to be resolved today (Wednesday) following a meeting of Red Bull's senior personnel in Austria.

Horner has been investigated by an independent lawyer after allegations were made by a female colleague of inappropriate behaviour.

The 50-year-old was subsequently interviewed - earlier this month - and awaits to find out whether he will remain in charge of the reigning world champions.

Horner has remained part of Red Bull’s preparations for the new campaign, featuring at the team’s launch of the RB20 at Milton Keynes and was present during the three days of winter testing last week in Bahrain.

As reported by Sky Sports initially, and now Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Horner's future was discussed by Red Bull bosses in Austria on Tuesday.

His fate could be confirmed on Wednesday as the media descends upon Bahrain for the 2024 F1 season-opener.

The 2024 F1 season will officially start on Thursday with practice, but with media day on Wednesday, whatever the verdict is, it could be a busy day for Red Bull.

Sky's Craig Slater confirmed on Monday that the investigation and report into Horner’s behaviour has been “completed” and submitted to the Red Bull board in Austria.

“Well we should find out whether Christian Horner continues as Red Bull’s team principal either on Tuesday or Wednesday of this week,” he said.

“My understanding is that the investigation into allegations of his inappropriate behaviour with a female member of staff has concluded and the report following those investigations has also been completed and submitted to the Red Bull company’s parent board in Salzburg, Austria for their consideration.

“I understand it’s a lengthy document - somewhere towards 150 pages and it contains 60 hours or thereabouts of interviews with individuals connected to the investigation.”

Slater expects when the verdict is announced to the public, that the statement is deliberately vague because it’s seen simply as an internal investigation, while privacy is also an important factor.

“Remember Horner was interviewed for a full day by the independent barrister appointed to lead this probe,” Slater added.

“In terms of what the outcome will be, we’re not expecting a particularly detailed statement. Red Bull is a private company and this is seen as an internal workplace investigation and for privacy reasons, a lot of the details of what has been investigated will not be made public.

“However, the company will be very keen to explain that this has been a thorough and fair investigation for all the parties concerned. Tuesday or potentially Wednesday we should learn Christian Horner’s fate whether he will continue with this team which he’s led for the last 20 seasons or whether his time as one of the big players in F1 potentially is to come to an end.”