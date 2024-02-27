Max Verstappen shrugs off McLaren’s criticism of Red Bull-RB as ‘typical F1 tactics’

Max Verstappen has rejected criticism directed at Red Bull over the fact they own two F1 teams.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Gianpiero Lambiase (ITA) Red Bull Racing Engineer. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Gianpiero Lambiase (ITA) Red…

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen has shrugged off McLaren CEO Zak Brown’s criticism of Red Bull’s close alliance with sister team Visa Cash App RB.

Brown has been vocal in his disapproval of Red Bull owning two F1 teams and has called senior officials to take action.

McLaren’s concern could come from the fact that RB are working closer with Red Bull from a technical standpoint, giving them an advantage on-track and thus taking points off the Woking outfit in 2024.

Christian Horner recently launched a staunch defence of Red Bull’s ownership of two teams, calling for them to be applauded, rather than criticised for their commitment to F1 in difficult times.

Speaking during the Bahrain test, Verstappen described the criticism surrounding Red Bull and RB as “typical F1”.

“That is a constant tactic in F1, one that is always used,” he said. “That does not only apply to this story, but that is always the case and is typical for F1. That is one hundred percent typical F1.”

“That is very normal in F1. You can always find something and always make something out of it.”

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,…

Verstappen also downplayed Red Bull potentially losing senior personnel to rival teams, stating it’s “quite normal”.

“It happens all the time, especially if you are doing well, of course,” he added.

“We have our own engine programme by now for 2026, and we also get people from other teams for that. That is and always remains a thing in F1.

“It's also nothing that I think about like: 'Oh shit, what is happening here?'. No, it's actually quite normal in the world of F1.”

Verstappen will look to win his fourth F1 drivers’ title when the new campaign kicks off at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5 mins ago
Franco Morbidelli: Injury ‘needs to be respected’, Diggia ‘able to express corner speed’
Franco Morbidelli
Franco Morbidelli
F1
News
13 mins ago
Christian Horner “interrupted” meeting to tell rival bosses he was innocent
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press…
WSBK
News
14 mins ago
Andrea Iannone: ‘I’m a little bit stiff, in MotoGP I was fighting a lot’
Andrea Iannone, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Andrea Iannone, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
F1
News
38 mins ago
Christian Horner confirms Red Bull unity in first words since investigation ended
(L to R): Craig Slater (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Reporter with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1
(L to R): Craig Slater (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Reporter with Christian Horner …
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Alex Lowes: “I’m probably a bit too old to be making moves like that”
Alvaro Bautista, Alex Lowes, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Alvaro Bautista, Alex Lowes, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February

Latest News

WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Nicolo Bulega: ‘Maybe I still don’t realise, I was smiling a lot’
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
F1
News
1 hour ago
Which F1 team has brought the biggest upgrade to the Bahrain GP?
Mercedes AMG F1 W15 of George Russell (GBR) pushed down the pit lane by mechanics. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
Mercedes AMG F1 W15 of George Russell (GBR) pushed down the pit lane by…
F1
News
2 hours ago
How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix practice today: Live stream for free
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso “negotiation tactic” disputed: “He sounded sincere!”
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two.-
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference…