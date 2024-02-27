Max Verstappen shrugs off McLaren’s criticism of Red Bull-RB as ‘typical F1 tactics’

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen has shrugged off McLaren CEO Zak Brown’s criticism of Red Bull’s close alliance with sister team Visa Cash App RB.

Brown has been vocal in his disapproval of Red Bull owning two F1 teams and has called senior officials to take action.

McLaren’s concern could come from the fact that RB are working closer with Red Bull from a technical standpoint, giving them an advantage on-track and thus taking points off the Woking outfit in 2024.

Christian Horner recently launched a staunch defence of Red Bull’s ownership of two teams, calling for them to be applauded, rather than criticised for their commitment to F1 in difficult times.

Speaking during the Bahrain test, Verstappen described the criticism surrounding Red Bull and RB as “typical F1”.

“That is a constant tactic in F1, one that is always used,” he said. “That does not only apply to this story, but that is always the case and is typical for F1. That is one hundred percent typical F1.”

“That is very normal in F1. You can always find something and always make something out of it.”

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,…

Verstappen also downplayed Red Bull potentially losing senior personnel to rival teams, stating it’s “quite normal”.

“It happens all the time, especially if you are doing well, of course,” he added.

“We have our own engine programme by now for 2026, and we also get people from other teams for that. That is and always remains a thing in F1.

“It's also nothing that I think about like: 'Oh shit, what is happening here?'. No, it's actually quite normal in the world of F1.”

Verstappen will look to win his fourth F1 drivers’ title when the new campaign kicks off at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday.