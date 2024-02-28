“People in the paddock talking” about “secret” Mercedes competitiveness

"Secret nuggets" of information about Mercedes' untapped potential teased

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Paddock gossip has been shared that Mercedes might prove faster than expected in Bahrain.

Mercedes enter the season-opening F1 Bahrain Grand Prix expecting to be behind the dominant Red Bulls, while also seeing Ferrari improvements through preseason testing.

But all may not appear as it seems.

Naomi Schiff said on Sky Sports: “The long run from Lewis Hamilton [in preseason testing] has a few people in the paddock talking.

“Their race pace looks promising.

“Obviously Ferrari’s was as well. That has been their Achilles heel and it looks like they’ve turned that around.

“There is more coming from Mercedes than they’ve managed to show.

“There were secret nuggets that I’ve heard quite a few people in the paddock talking about.”

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
The front suspension and wishbone are the most notable aspects of the W15, entering Bahrain.

Mercedes backed a totally new concept for the 2024 F1 season after a terrible two-year period.

But Damon Hill has noticed something completely different about the W15’s preparation for the 2024 season.

“I think Ferrari are more comfortable, more competitive,” Hill said.

“I think you’d have heard more positive noises coming out of Mercedes than we have done, if they really thought that they’d nailed it.

“It’s okay getting rid of a spiteful rear end. That’s one thing.

“But you have to see performance.

“I thought the Mercedes looked very difficult to drive, looking at some of the laps in testing.

“It seemed a rough ride, and it has seemed like that for a long time.

“Whereas the Ferrari looked subtle. It might be borne out of its race run pace. It normally means a car is looking after its tyres.”

