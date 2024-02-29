George Russell: Mercedes ‘can’t fight’ Max Verstappen despite 1-2 in Bahrain practice

George Russell doesn't think Mercedes are capable of challenging Red Bull despite showing strong pace in Bahrain practice.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Practice
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…

George Russell disagrees with the notion that ‘Mercedes are back’ in terms of fighting for wins and championships despite a strong showing in F1 practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Mercedes ended second practice on Thursday at top of the timesheets with Lewis Hamilton ahead of Russell.

It was an impressive showing from Mercedes, which left Bahrain 12 months ago with the fourth-fastest car.

However, it did appear that Max Verstappen had the advantage during the race simulations in the latter half of FP2.

Russell was quick to play Mercedes’ form down with a clear deficit to Verstappen still apparent on heavy fuel.

“We need to sit down and understand where this increase in performance came from. Is it a one off? Can we sustain this? What we need to do to fight for a serious position on Sunday,” he said.

“As I said, our aim is to try and focus and fight for victory. After testing, Max looked a long way out in front but now that gap has reduced. He’s still out in front. I think he’s still got a healthy margin to the others rather than just a ridiculous margin.

“By no means does this mean we’re back or we can fight with them just yet but as I said it's a really solid day.”

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Russell conceded Mercedes didn’t know why their qualifying pace “looked really strong” after making some changes to the car setup following pre-season testing.

“We’re not going to get carried away with ourselves,” he added. “The qualifying pace looked really strong. We still need to try and understand why it was so good. We made some changes from the test and it exceeded our expectations but ultimately the long run pace, which is where it all happens, Max was still ahead of us.

“It was very close with Fernando, Lando and the Ferraris, and Lewis and I were very similar. We’ve got a real fight on our hands in race pace.

“As I said, we’re really pleased with the day. The car is performing really well but we’re not getting carried away.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
21 mins ago
Toto Wolff calls on F1 to “set the compass right” over Christian Horner issue
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the…
MotoGP
News
37 mins ago
Will the Kazakhstan MotoGP be cancelled?
Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton’s unusual “broken seat” radio complaint in Bahrain GP explained
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
‘I want to comment on 2024 - Pramac Ducati boss plays down Fermin Aldeguer talk
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Jerez test, 29 February
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Jerez test, 29 February
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Pedro Acosta “numbers better than Marc Marquez’s” - but there’s a key difference
Marc Marquez, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Marc Marquez, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February

Latest News

F1
News
11 hours ago
Jos Verstappen in 'blazing row' with Christian Horner: “There is tension here..."
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
14 hours ago
Max Verstappen’s verdict on the chasing pack after dominant F1 win
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in the post race FIA Press…
F1
News
15 hours ago
Alpine nightmare worsens as technical director and head of aero quit jobs
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1…
F1
News
15 hours ago
Christian Horner grilled about investigation fallout but says “end of, move on…”
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…