Christian Horner seen hand in hand with wife Geri Horner at F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been spotted for the first time with wife Geri Horner at the Bahrain Grand Prix, with the two showing a united front.

It’s the first time they have been seen together following the fallout from the Red Bull boss’ investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour.

While Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing by Red Bull after an internal investigation, a host of accredited journalists and senior F1 personnel were sent alleged evidence from the aforementioned probe from an anonymous email account.

Horner has refused to comment on the alleged evidence and continues to deny the allegations.

Horner’s wife, Geri, flew out to Bahrain from the UK, and will be on the grid for Saturday’s season-opener.

Ahead of the race, Christian and Geri were seen visibly holding hands while walking through the paddock.

Christian Horner pictured in the paddock with Geri Horner

Crash.net also saw them first-hand speaking to Red Bull guests in the team's hospitality area in the paddock, where Max Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen was sitting close by.

Horner will be on the pit wall for the race as Red Bull look to start 2024 in the best way possible.

Verstappen secured pole position after a dominant lap in qualifying which put him 0.2s clear of Charles Leclerc.

The other Red Bull of Sergio Perez will start the race from fifth on the grid.