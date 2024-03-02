Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes “further back” than expected after Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton has reflected on Mercedes' performance in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes are “further back” than they expected heading into the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hamilton could only finish seventh in the season-opening race in Bahrain, 50.3s behind dominant race winner Max Verstappen.

Mercedes teammate George Russell did fare better but was only five seconds up the road from Hamilton.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Hamilton said: “I personally feel great. Physically I feel great so winter training has worked.

“I think we probably feel a little bit of disappointment within the team. I was definitely hoping we’d be better this weekend than we were. It was a tough race. It was close with everybody.

“Degradation is obviously high. There’s plenty of areas in which we can improve. We’re further back to the Red Bulls than we thought we were.”

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

After a tough start to the race, stuck behind Fernando Alonso, Hamilton seemed to come alive in the final laps, closing in on Russell and Lando Norris ahead.

The seven-time world champion feels that if he was able to qualify up the order, a better result was possible.

“I think today was a struggle in the car,” he added. The platform… I was giving it everything but there wasn’t a lot of performance there compared to some of the others ahead of us.

“If I qualified better I would naturally be a good couple of places ahead. The last stint was good. It was about discovery today.

“I found out a lot about the car. There’s lots we can improve on.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen’s verdict on the chasing pack after dominant F1 win
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in the post race FIA Press…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Alpine nightmare worsens as technical director and head of aero quit jobs
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Christian Horner grilled about investigation fallout but says “end of, move on…”
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Raging Daniel Ricciardo blamed “immaturity” for Yuki Tsunoda’s cooldown overtake
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…
F1
News
3 hours ago
George Russell: Incorrect cooling cost Mercedes 0.4s per lap in Bahrain GP
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Latest News

F1
News
3 hours ago
Damon Hill hands Carlos Sainz huge backing above Charles Leclerc for Mercedes
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari celebrates his third position on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari celebrates his third position on the podium…
F1
News
4 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes “further back” than expected after Bahrain GP
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
4 hours ago
Broken seat, 1% battery, lift and coast… Mercedes’ Bahrain gremlins assessed
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
4 hours ago
Charles Leclerc forced to manage “horrible” brake issue for “entire” Bahrain GP
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day.-
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…