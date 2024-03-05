Guenther Steiner details money dispute that led to Haas exit

Guenther Steiner says Gene Haas "didn't like what I had to say" resulting in Haas exit

Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Guenther Steiner has shared his side of his departure from Haas.

F1’s eventful off-season began with the shock exit of Haas’ team principal.

It soon became clear that team owner Gene Haas opted against extending the contract of Steiner, which had run its course.

Both men were in the paddock throughout the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix but did not see each other, or speak to each other, Steiner said.

Steiner told Sky Sports: “I can tell you that the last year, or year-and-a-half was difficult.

“You could see all the other teams, when the budget cap came into place, everybody else invested their money into the infrastructure of the company just to move forwards.

“We didn’t do that.

“At some stage, you need to say what you think about things.

“Obviously I don’t own the team. I can’t make these decisions. I haven’t got the money.

“Gene wants to do it his way.

“Obviously he didn’t like what I had to say.

“Therefore my contract wasn’t extended. I was okay with it.”

Steiner became the breakout star of the early seasons of Netflix’s Drive To Survive.

He had been in charge since Haas entered F1 in 2016.

Steiner’s business nous was widely credited for sustaining the team.

He axed rookies Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, in favour of experienced duo Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

But Haas finished bottom of the constructors’ championship last year.

Ayao Komatsu, Haas’ former technical director, replaced Steiner as team principal this year.

