Max Verstappen makes Lewis Hamilton top three prediction, omits Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen has predicted Lewis Hamilton to finish inside the top three in 2024.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing.
Max Verstappen has predicted Lewis Hamilton will finish second in the 2024 F1 drivers’ championship, omitting teammate Sergio Perez from his top three prediction.

Verstappen dominated the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position as Red Bull stormed to their first 1-2 finish since the 2023 Italian Grand Prix.

While Verstappen is the heavy favourite to take the title - and his fourth in F1 - the battle behind him looks tough to call.

Ferrari had the second-fastest car in Bahrain, and were within touching distance of beating Perez, while Mercedes and McLaren had more difficult weekends.

Mercedes struggled with an overheating power unit, while McLaren are expected to fare better on high-speed circuits.

Ahead of the weekend, Verstappen was asked for his top three drivers’ championship predictions.

Interestingly, he omitted teammate Perez from it.

“Me, then Lewis, and then Charles,” he said in a Q&A preview for the season with Viaplay.

(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World
Verstappen named Lando Norris as one driver who will win a race in 2024.

“Well for sure I hope I do,” he added. “But we won’t write that down. I think I’ll go for someone that hasn’t won one yet… Lando!”

The Dutchman was also modest when it came to how many races he will win this year.

Verstappen took a remarkable 19 victories in 2024 - an F1 record.

He thinks he will only win 12 in 2024, but looking at the first race, it should be a lot more than that.

“Twelve,” he said. “If it becomes more I can always say I did a better job.”

Finally, Verstappen also tipped his former team - now rebranded as Visa Cash App RB - for a surprise podium appearance.

“How are we going to call the team… Visa Cash App RB, they’ll get a podium,” he added.

