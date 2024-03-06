Red Bull announce $200m record-breaking apparel deal

Red Bull and sportswear brand Castore have announced an extension to their partnership which they describe as "record-breaking".

The deal is "worth in excess of $200m" and is the "largest ever apparel partnership in Formula 1 pertaining to longevity and value".

It is "the single largest commitment by duration and value of a sportswear brand in the history of the motorsports".

Red Bull and Castore first became partners two years ago.

Drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez wear Castore clothing in the F1 paddock as part of their Red Bull attire.

Castore say their clothing "uplifts athletes with the edge they need to reach their highest potential".