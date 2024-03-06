Red Bull announce $200m record-breaking apparel deal

Red Bull and Castore confirm the "largest ever apparel partnership in Formula 1 pertaining to longevity and value"

Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in parc ferme…

Red Bull and sportswear brand Castore have announced an extension to their partnership which they describe as "record-breaking".

The deal is "worth in excess of $200m" and is the "largest ever apparel partnership in Formula 1 pertaining to longevity and value".

It is "the single largest commitment by duration and value of a sportswear brand in the history of the motorsports".

Red Bull and Castore first became partners two years ago.

Drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez wear Castore clothing in the F1 paddock as part of their Red Bull attire.

Castore say their clothing "uplifts athletes with the edge they need to reach their highest potential".

Red Bull chief executive and team principal Christian Horner said: “From the start of our collaboration with Castore last year we knew we had found a partner whose commitment to innovation and advanced engineering matched our own and the trust we have in them to deliver performance improvement has only increased over the past 12 months and has led to this record-breaking new agreement. 
 
"We’re also pleased that Castore’s faith in the team has extended to our activities in F1 Academy. 
 
"That too is a ground-breaking initiative and having Castore on board to help our drivers in that series is a huge bonus.”
 
Tom Beahon, Co-Founder of Castore said: “We’re thrilled to have expanded our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing. 
 
"The length of this agreement demonstrates the trust they have in Castore to deliver products that help optimise the performance of the whole team and speaks to our commitment to Oracle Red Bull Racing’s goals to continue their charge to more wins and titles.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
6 mins ago
Fernando Alonso clarifies F1 retirement hint: “I need to speak with myself”
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
19 mins ago
George Russell would welcome ‘challenge’ of Max Verstappen as next Mercedes F1 teammate
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with George Russell (GBR) Mercedes…
MotoGP
News
46 mins ago
Rivals scrap for his ‘25 Ducati seat but Enea Bastianini bullish at Qatar MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Enea Bastianini, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Franco Morbidelli passes first hurdle for Qatar MotoGP - but more tests await
Morbidelli, Martin, 2024 Pramac livery
Morbidelli, Martin, 2024 Pramac livery
F1
News
1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda held ‘clear the air’ talks to resolve Bahrain drama
(L to R): Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB and Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.-
(L to R): Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB and Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1…

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
F1 veteran Bob Bell leaves Alpine to join Aston Martin
Bob Bell
Bob Bell
F1
News
4 hours ago
Adrian Newey downplays ‘radical’ RB20 design as design secrets revealed
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer celebrates at the end of the race. Formula 1 World
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer celebrates at…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
MotoGP in “advanced talks” to change its US TV broadcaster
Miguel Oliveira, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Miguel Oliveira, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
F1
News
4 hours ago
FIA issue statement over Mohammed Ben Sulayem race interference allegations
(L to R): Dieter Rencken (RSA) Motorsport Adviser to FIA President with Mohammed Bin Sulayem (UAE) FIA President. Formula
(L to R): Dieter Rencken (RSA) Motorsport Adviser to FIA President with…