Red Bull deny Christian Horner set to be ‘sacked’ ahead of Australian GP

Red Bull have denied rumours that Christian Horner is set to be sacked ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, reiterating he has the “full support of the shareholders”.

Reports emerged in the German press that senior Red Bull management - Mark Mark Mateschitz and Oliver Mintzlaff were considering sacking him.

This comes after weeks of drama surrounding the Red Bull team off track following an investigation into Horner’s alleged inappropriate behaviour.

However, it looks like Horner will remain in charge of the F1 team - as he has insisted from the start.

A Red Bull spokesperson said: “As Christian has said, he is grateful for the full support of the shareholders and that remains the case.”

While Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an international investigation into the aforementioned behaviour, the saga hasn’t stopped there.

Alleged material from the investigation was leaked by an anonymous source and sent by email to journalists, team principals and senior officials during the Bahrain weekend.

A week later in Saudi Arabia, it was suggested that Helmut Marko was potentially involved in leaking the information.

This led to reports that Marko could be suspended from his role at Red Bull, hinting at a possible internal power struggle.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was vocal in his support of Marko, indicating that if the 80-year-old goes, then he might as well.

24 hours later, things appeared to be resolved again with Marko stating he will remain with the team following a meeting with the Red Bull top brass.

Despite the off-track drama, Red Bull have dominated the opening part of the season, taking 1-2 finishes in the first two races.