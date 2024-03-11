Felipe Massa seeking $80m as he files lawsuit against FIA, F1 and Bernie Ecclestone

Felipe Massa has filed a lawsuit against the FIA, FOM and Bernie Ecclestone over the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.

Felipe Massa has launched legal proceedings against the FIA, FOM and ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone over the 2008 world championship.

Brazilian law firm Vieira Rezende Advogados have confirmed on Monday that Massa is “seeking declarations” that the FIA breached its own regulations by failing to properly investigate ‘Crashgate’ at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008.

Massa made his intention clear last year, with his legal team submitting questions to F1 and the FIA.

With no substantial progress made, Massa has filed a lawsuit.

It’s understood that Massa is seeking compensation worth more than $80 million.

A statement from Vieira Rezende Advogados read: "Mr Massa is seeking declarations that the FIA breached its regulations by failing to promptly investigate Nelson Piquet Junior's crash at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix and that had it acted properly.

"Mr Massa would have won the drivers' championship that year. Mr Massa also seeks damages for the significant financial loss he has suffered due to the FIA's failure, in which Mr Ecclestone and FOM were also complicit.

"Attempts to find an amicable resolution have been unsuccessful, leaving Mr Massa with no choice but to initiate legal proceedings."

Massa’s decision to look at legal option stemmed from an interview Ecclestone gave claiming that he and former FIA president Max Mosley were aware of what happened in Singapore.

Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed on purpose which allowed Renault teammate Fernando Alonso to win.

This had a direct effect on the race as Massa was leading at the time.

The Safety Car, caused by Piquet’s crash, forced Massa to come into the pit lane.

The fuel hose got stuck in Massa’s car, costing him a substantial time, and effectively the race win.

Without Piquet’s intentional crash, it’s probable that Massa would have won the race and thus the 2008 world championship given he lost out to Lewis Hamilton by just one point.

