David Coulthard responds to Mercedes and McLaren over their Red Bull observation

David Coulthard has his say on the Red Bull and Christian Horner fall-out

David Coulthard (GBR) Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Toro Advisor / Channel 4 F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World Championship,
David Coulthard (GBR) Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Toro Advisor / Channel…

David Coulthard believes calls for “transparency” over Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner is merely “stoking the fires”.

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff and McLaren’s Zak Brown were vocal in their demand for greater clarity surrounding the Red Bull investigation.

But Coulthard - ex-Red Bull driver and currently an ambassador for the brand - has hinted about an ulterior motive.

“There is a call from those who want to stoke the fire,” Coulthard told Channel 4 when asked about the requests for ‘transparency’.

“There will be those who are looking for the good of the fanbase, to ask for more transparency.

“But it’s a private matter. We all have a right to privacy.

“If there was a case to answer, then we’d know about it. It has been dealt with by an independent group.

“Now, that will not satisfy those who want more. Those who want to dig deeper.”

Coulthard added: "The sport has never been bigger. With something so big, it means a lot of money, a lot of politics, a lot of controversy…

"I see business as normal within the race team. Of course, it’s not business as normal when it comes to Christian going into press conferences and being handed the scrutiny that he is under.

"But in terms of how the team go about their operation? How Max and Checo go in the car? They cannot be affected by that.

"You put your visor down and there is nothing else on your mind apart from driving quickly."

Horner was cleared of wrongdoing by an independent lawyer after complaints against him from a Red Bull colleague.

His female accuser has now been suspended by Red Bull.

The fallout has included criticism from Jos Verstappen, which forced Max Verstappen to tread the line carefully between his dad and his boss, before Helmut Marko became embroiled in the situation.

But Coulthard has delivered a reminder that controversies in F1 are nothing new - and transparency has been lacking before, too.

“If you look up and down the pitlane when Formula 1 was not as popular, there have been a number of situations where there hasn’t been transparency,” he said.

“Ferrari came to an agreement with the FIA regarding their fuel flow and their engine. We are still none the wiser as to what that agreement was.

“But it did seem to coincide with them losing their winning ways!”

Horner was bullish at last weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in demanding that the media intrusion into his marriage and family stops.

Coulthard has had his say: “This is unfortunate and unsavoury but it has been handled in a way which has brought a conclusion.”

On-track Red Bull’s progress has been faultless. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have finished first and second respectively in each of the first two grands prix of 2024.

But the off-track drama has created an unexpected furore over Verstappen’s future.

He is contracted until the end of 2028 but Horner admitted that he couldn’t be kept against his will.

Mercedes boss Wolff has cheekily mentioned bringing Verstappen across to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

But any noise over the future over car design genius Adrian Newey has been dimmed, after new reports that he is not expected to leave Red Bull.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
David Coulthard responds to Mercedes and McLaren over their Red Bull observation
David Coulthard (GBR) Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Toro Advisor / Channel 4 F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World Championship,
David Coulthard (GBR) Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Toro Advisor / Channel…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Haas blasted for a lack of ambition - “Aspirations? I don’t see it”
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
F1
Feature
4 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Albon’s ‘responsibility’ to Williams, but how patient is he?
Alex Albon on the grid at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Alex Albon on the grid at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
MotoGP
News
8 hours ago
Jorge Lorenzo demands to know from Marc Marquez: “What’s missing to win?”
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
8 hours ago
“Pressure” on Jack Miller as KTM contract warning is made
Jack Miller, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Jack Miller, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March

Latest News

F1
News
8 hours ago
F1 teams urged to pick F2 talent, so will Mercedes go for Kimi Antonelli in ‘25?
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
WSBK
News
18 hours ago
Nicolo Bulega after smashing WorldSBK lap record: ‘I don’t feel pressure’
Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega
WSBK
News
18 hours ago
Alex Lowes hits the deck twice but claims ‘my pace is good, happier after the test’
Alex Lowes, Australian WorldSBK, 20 February
Alex Lowes, Australian WorldSBK, 20 February
WSBK
News
18 hours ago
Danilo Petrucci crashes but rebounds with P3 finish: ‘I think we’re in good shape’
Danilo Petrucci, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Danilo Petrucci, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February