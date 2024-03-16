David Coulthard responds to Mercedes and McLaren over their Red Bull observation

David Coulthard believes calls for “transparency” over Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner is merely “stoking the fires”.

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff and McLaren’s Zak Brown were vocal in their demand for greater clarity surrounding the Red Bull investigation.

But Coulthard - ex-Red Bull driver and currently an ambassador for the brand - has hinted about an ulterior motive.

“There is a call from those who want to stoke the fire,” Coulthard told Channel 4 when asked about the requests for ‘transparency’.

“There will be those who are looking for the good of the fanbase, to ask for more transparency.

“But it’s a private matter. We all have a right to privacy.

“If there was a case to answer, then we’d know about it. It has been dealt with by an independent group.

“Now, that will not satisfy those who want more. Those who want to dig deeper.”

Coulthard added: "The sport has never been bigger. With something so big, it means a lot of money, a lot of politics, a lot of controversy…

"I see business as normal within the race team. Of course, it’s not business as normal when it comes to Christian going into press conferences and being handed the scrutiny that he is under.

"But in terms of how the team go about their operation? How Max and Checo go in the car? They cannot be affected by that.

"You put your visor down and there is nothing else on your mind apart from driving quickly."

Horner was cleared of wrongdoing by an independent lawyer after complaints against him from a Red Bull colleague.

His female accuser has now been suspended by Red Bull.

The fallout has included criticism from Jos Verstappen, which forced Max Verstappen to tread the line carefully between his dad and his boss, before Helmut Marko became embroiled in the situation.

But Coulthard has delivered a reminder that controversies in F1 are nothing new - and transparency has been lacking before, too.

“If you look up and down the pitlane when Formula 1 was not as popular, there have been a number of situations where there hasn’t been transparency,” he said.

“Ferrari came to an agreement with the FIA regarding their fuel flow and their engine. We are still none the wiser as to what that agreement was.

“But it did seem to coincide with them losing their winning ways!”

Horner was bullish at last weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in demanding that the media intrusion into his marriage and family stops.

Coulthard has had his say: “This is unfortunate and unsavoury but it has been handled in a way which has brought a conclusion.”

On-track Red Bull’s progress has been faultless. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have finished first and second respectively in each of the first two grands prix of 2024.

But the off-track drama has created an unexpected furore over Verstappen’s future.

He is contracted until the end of 2028 but Horner admitted that he couldn’t be kept against his will.

Mercedes boss Wolff has cheekily mentioned bringing Verstappen across to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

But any noise over the future over car design genius Adrian Newey has been dimmed, after new reports that he is not expected to leave Red Bull.