Alex Albon denies 2024 has been “boring” despite Max Verstappen dominance

Alex Albon disagrees that the 2024 F1 season has been "boring".

Alex Albon (THA), Williams F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu
Alex Albon (THA), Williams F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23,…

Williams driver Alex Albon has disagreed with critics that the 2024 F1 season has been “boring” amid Max Verstappen’s dominant start to the year.

Verstappen has won the opening two rounds with relative ease ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

It now means Verstappen has won 19 of the last 20 races, only failing to win the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Albon described comments about the season being “boring” as a “bit of a shame”.

“In some ways, it’s a bit of a shame to see comments about Max and it being a boring season, because it’s totally not that, at least from my perspective,” he said.

“Because you take him out of the equation, you have one of the best grids, the best fields, the tightest grids ever in Formula 1. And even if you include Max, still it’s the tightest field in Formula 1.”

“It’s hard because it’s the leader, so everyone focuses on the leader. But the racing at the back is so intense.

“We pitted two laps too late in Bahrain during the race and we lost six positions, went from 11th and finished 15th. So it’s tight.”

Albon led Williams to their best finish in seven years last campaign, securing P7 in the constructors’ championship.

So far at least, it’s been difficult for the Grove outfit in a tight midfield.

Albon still feels Williams have made progress despite not scoring in the first two races.

“I always find wind is more of a balance amplifier. So let’s say you have a corner where you have front locking or understeer, that wind will only make it worse. For the same reason, if you have a bit of oversteer here and there, that wind is only going to make it worse. So you’re just pulling the car apart. It kind of really highlights issues in the car.

“The [FW]45 had a lot of issues. When the wind was behind us it was a nightmare and we’ve seen massive steps for this year. The only thing I would say to that is, everyone’s made a step. 

“So that midfield is quite frustrating because the top teams have made a step, the bottom midfield teams have made an even bigger step, but they’ve all made the same step.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
16 mins ago
Tarran Mackenzie gets new crew chief in Mick Shanley
Tarran Mackenzie, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Tarran Mackenzie, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
F1
News
46 mins ago
Christian Horner accuser set to ‘lodge an appeal’ in the coming days
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Alex Albon denies 2024 has been “boring” despite Max Verstappen dominance
Alex Albon (THA), Williams F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu
Alex Albon (THA), Williams F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23,…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Yamaha plead for patience - “We are not magicians!”
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
The Ducati stance on Marc Marquez’s 2025 factory hopes after Qatar debut
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

WSBK
News
15 hours ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu crashes in testing: “The bike was destroyed! There’s just no grip”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
WSBK
News
15 hours ago
Much-needed testing boost for Jonathan Rea who pinpoints Yamaha area to improve
Jonathan Rea, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
Jonathan Rea, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
WSBK
News
16 hours ago
Delighted Alvaro Bautista after Catalunya test: “I feel like I’m back again!”
Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK
News
17 hours ago
2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-one, Final)
Nicolo Bulega, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Nicolo Bulega, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February