FIA respond after reports of Christian Horner's accuser making a complaint

Christian Horner's accuser has made an official complaint about him to the FIA, the BBC report.

The woman, who has been suspended by Red Bull, has made her complaint to the ethics committee of Formula 1's governing body.

Horner was investigated by an independent lawyer after her complaints about his behaviour but was cleared of wrongdoing.

The FIA responded with a statement: “At the FIA, enquiries and complaints are received and managed by the Compliance Officer, and the Ethics Committee where appropriate. Both bodies operate autonomously, guaranteeing strict confidentiality throughout the process. As a consequence, and in general, we are unable to confirm the receipt of any specific complaint and it is unlikely that we will be able to provide further comment on the complaints that we may receive from any parties.”

Red Bull's incredible on-track start to 2024 - Max Verstappen has won both grands prix so far, with Sergio Perez twice P2 - has been overshadowed by the off-track controversy.

After the grievance against Red Bull's chief executive and team principal was dismissed, alleged evidence from the case was leaked throughout the F1 paddock.

But Horner has demanded the scrutiny against him, including over his marriage, to end.

He received public backing at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix from his wife Geri Horner and from Red Bull 51% shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya.

He then said in Saudi Arabia: “The scrutiny on my marriage - I’ve got a beautiful family - it’s been very trying.

“When there [are] children involved, and family involved, it’s not pretty.

“My wife has been hugely supportive, as has my family, but the intrusion on my family is now enough.

“We need to move forward and focus on what we are here for.

“It is time now to focus on why we are here, which is to go Formula One racing.”

Max Verstappen's father Jos has insisted Horner was "playing the victim" and should leave his role.

Star driver Max found himself at the centre of an unexpected situation between his father and his boss, creating rumours he could quit and go to Mercedes next year.

The future of Helmut Marko then came under question as the Red Bull chaos escalated further.

Max was quick to lodge his loyalty towards the veteran Marko who is now seemingly set to stay at the team.