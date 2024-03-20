Could Aramco buy Aston Martin? Max Verstappen, Adrian Newey on wish list

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco could take over the Aston Martin F1 team and then look to make a sensational move for Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey.

According to Formu1a.uno, Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll could be open to selling the entire team - or a controlling stake - having already sold a minor stake to US-based Arctos Partner.

Aramco are currently Aston Martin’s title sponsor, with the oil company’s market worth an eye-watering $2.025 trillion.

Their net income for 2023 was $121.3 billion so taking over an existing F1 team would just be pocket change.

The latest report suggests that if Aramco were to take over Aston Martin, Verstappen and Newey would be their top targets.

Even though Verstappen has committed his long-term future to Red Bull until 2028, he could be tempted away.

Red Bull have been at the centre of an off-track saga involving Christian Horner.

It started in February, with Horner investigated following allegations of inappropriate behaviour from a female employee.

While Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing, the situation rumbled on.

Christian Horner and Max Verstappen pictured in the Red Bull garage

It seems that Horner has had the backing of the Thai side of Red Bull's parent company, while the Austrian side - and the Verstappen’s - would prefer he quit as team boss.

Rumblings of an internal dispute became apparent after Bahrain when Jos Verstappen made clear that Horner’s actions could risk tearing the team apart.

Similarly in Saudi Arabia, Max made clear that he was loyal to Helmut Marko, whose future was in question after suggestions he could be suspended by Red Bull.

The reigning world champion has been linked with Mercedes in recent weeks as a possible Lewis Hamilton replacement, but Aston Martin could make more sense.

Aston Martin will be powered by Honda from 2026, and under new ownership and greater financial backing, signing Verstappen and possibly Newey could be a reality.