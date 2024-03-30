No space at Ferrari means mooted F1 driver change may happen at a different team

Ollie Bearman would be suited to a full-time race seat at Haas next season, rather than Ferrari, it has been debated.

The teenage Brit made a hugely impressive F1 debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix driving for Ferrari as a replacement for the ill Carlos Sainz, finishing seventh (ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris).

Next year Ferrari will welcome Hamilton alongside Charles Leclerc, meaning there is no chance of promoting Bearman to a full-time drive, but he could be placed elsewhere on the grid.

Asked if Bearman would be a full-time F1 driver in 2025, L'Equipe journalist Fred Ferret told the F1 Nation podcast before the F1 Australian Grand Prix: "Of course."

Natalie Pinkham agreed: "I’m with Fred. There’s got to be a place for him on the grid.

"The obvious one would be at Haas. I believe he is very popular there anyway.

"They are the ‘sister team’ to Ferrari and it would be using their partnership in an effective way."

Ferret replied: "I agree. Haas were pleased with him in the FP1 that he did last year, and the impressive demonstration of that weekend.

"To step into F1 in a Ferrari…

"To be able to finish seventh, and take care of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton who are known to be good drivers, I would say his work was perfect for a rookie."

(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver on the drivers' parade.
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Oliver Bearman (GBR)…

Would Ferrari regret their big-money 2025 duo of Hamilton and Leclerc, after seeing Bearman's potential?

"Not a second," Ferret replied. "That’s not being rude to Ollie, not at all.

"When you have Hamilton, you don’t think of anything else.

"When you have Hamilton and Leclerc, it’s not being mistaken to forget Bearman.

"Bearman was always in the plan. Since Carlos’ first problem, Fred Vasseur was aware that he may have to take Bearman to Saudi.

"It's best for a young driver not to be put into so much light. Okay, we had that with Hamilton in 2007.

"They were the old days, forget about the old days of Hamilton or Max Verstappen at Toro Rosso.

"You have to learn things. For Bearman, it's best to go into a small team like Haas to learn things."

Haas currently have Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, a pair of extremely experienced drivers. During Guenther Steiner's reign as team principal he was vocal about not wanting any rookies in his cars, after axing Mick Schumacher.

But since leaving Steiner has recommended that his old team Haas give Bearman a go.

But which of their drivers would lose out to Bearman?

Pinkham said: "My opinion doesn't count! They are both great drivers, both experienced.

"They are both proven entities within the sport. Because of that, this would be the place to blood [Bearman].It would be great to get a young driver in there.

"Kevin had a second coming with the sport. He wouldn't feel as if he hasn't given it his all. I'm not saying he's done, he's still young compared to some others, but he's had a second crack which he wasn't expecting.

"He is very philosophical, he's a dad, he knows there is a life outside of F1.

"So, naturally, I guess you would say it would be Kevin.

"Some people are talking about it as early as this year..."

