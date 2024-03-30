Lando Norris hailed as "clever" for ignoring Mercedes and Red Bull opportunities

Lando Norris is no longer an option for Mercedes or Red Bull - but he made the right decision, he has been told

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Race
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi…

Lando Norris has been credited for committing early to staying at McLaren.

Norris penned a new multi-year deal with McLaren before the 2024 F1 season started - only for the driver market to then explode with Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari.

It means that Norris is no longer on the table as an option for Mercedes, as a Hamilton replacement, or for Red Bull if they choose to axe Sergio Perez.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff even admitted that Norris and Charles Leclerc (who signed a new Ferrari deal) would have interested him, if they were available.

But Norris has not naively missed an opportunity, Natalie Pinkham told the F1 Nation podcast.

"I don't think so. I think it's a really smart move," she said.

"McLaren are going in the right direction and they continue to do so.

"He played down their chances at the start of the season. I know they lack pace in a straight line. He was frustrated in Saudi.

"But there is something so important about being loyal to a team, sticking to a team, moulding that team around you.

"Lando has been clever, in that respect.

"I'd love to see him in the Red Bull. That would be great to see him perform alongside Max.

"But everything is a risk. You make the wrong move at the wrong time in your career and it can change everything.

"I think [Norris has been] smart."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has hailed his young and exciting driver duo of Norris and Oscar Piastri as the best combo in F1.

"The best for McLaren is to have two great drivers pushing each other," L'Equipe's Fred Ferret said.

"That's how to grow and become one of the top teams."

Piastri, in his second year in F1, can push Norris to be McLaren's star driver.

"Last year he was brilliant as a rookie," Pinkham said.

"There were a few mistakes but he was laser-focused on ironing them out.

"I feel like, this year, his shoulders are back and he has grown a couple of inches.

"I don't know if that's innate in him or great mentorship from Mark Webber."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
22 mins ago
Max Verstappen “would fit in” at Mercedes; Red Bull “careless mistake” noted
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lando Norris hailed as "clever" for ignoring Mercedes and Red Bull opportunities
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Race
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
The MotoGP ‘rider coach’ who left Gresini just as Marc Marquez was arriving
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
F1
News
5 hours ago
No space at Ferrari means mooted F1 driver change may happen at a different team
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
Jorge Lorenzo quizzed about following Dani Pedrosa into MotoGP wildcard races
Jorge Lorenzo, Qatar MotoGP, 6 March
Jorge Lorenzo, Qatar MotoGP, 6 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
18 hours ago
Ducati CEO refuses to “bite” at Marc Marquez-Francesco Bagnaia controversy
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
19 hours ago
Damon Hill defends Fernando Alonso amid “gamesmanship” George Russell incident
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
20 hours ago
Jorge Lorenzo names the MotoGP race which Pedro Acosta will win
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
21 hours ago
Aston Martin launch big-money contract offer to tempt Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver on the
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver…