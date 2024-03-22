Red Bull warned “battle for power” amid Christian Horner saga might “take a toll”

The ongoing Christian Horner saga could have a detrimental impact, according to Sky commentator David Croft.

(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Raymond Vermeulen (NLD) Driver Manager. Formula 1
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with…

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft believes the ongoing Christian Horner saga “might take a toll” on Red Bull if it’s not resolved soon.

Red Bull have dominated the media headlines in the opening months of the 2024 F1 season - and not for their impressive on-track performance.

Ahead of the new campaign, Horner was investigated following allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a female employee.

While Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing, the situation is far from resolved.

Jos Verstappen effectively called for Horner’s resignation after alleged evidence from the investigation was leaked.

This - and Helmut Marko’s possible suspension - led to immense speculation about Max Verstappen’s future and hints of a civil war inside Red Bull.

It appeared that Horner had the backing of the Thai side of the Red Bull company, while the Austrian side - backed by the Verstappens - would have preferred to see him replaced.

(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Max…

Things have calmed down ahead of Australia even though the aforementioned female employee has lodged an appeal - and formal complaint to the FIA.

Giving his view on the situation, Croft warned that Red Bull’s “battle for power” might have a detrimental impact.

“What seems to be a battle for power behind the scenes is taking place not to the detriment of their sporting performance at the moment,” Croft told Fox Sports Australia.

“But if there’s a lot going on the background that is grabbing the attention and draining the energy levels, that might take a toll eventually.

“It’s a long, long season ahead Marko, at the end of the day, is the guy who has guided Max Verstappen in Formula 1 and throughout his time in Formula 1.

“Marko has that special relationship with the drivers because that’s his job. That is his purpose.

“Christian Horner’s future is subject to the results of that appeal. I’m sure it would take a toll, not just on Christian, but his family as well."

