Is Charles Leclerc “miffed” at Lewis Hamilton arrival? “I’m not sure…”

Charles Leclerc faces a “test” when Lewis Hamilton arrives at Ferrari but will still have backing from his team, David Croft says.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari in 2025 will pair him in a hugely exciting driver duo with Leclerc.

Team boss Fred Vasseur currently operates without a No1 driver between Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Sky Sports commentator Croft said to Fox Sports Australia about Leclerc: “Is he a bit miffed?

“I’m not sure, he’s still Ferrari’s man.

“It’s not like he’s been shoved to one side … but it’s a test for Charles.

“I think the pair of them are going to be fantastic teammates.”

Hamilton is in his final year with Mercedes, the team where he has won six of his seven F1 championships.

He penned a new deal with Mercedes last year but then activated an escape clause to join Ferrari in 2025.

“He obviously felt that Mercedes wasn’t the right place for him at this stage in his career,” Crofty said.

“He felt like he wanted a new challenge.

“He wanted to go somewhere to reinvigorate himself a little bit, and to win that eighth world title that he came so close to.

“I’m really excited about it. Lewis Hamilton in red? Why not? It’s going to be awesome.

“Lewis and Charles, what a dream line-up for Ferrari.”

Hamilton joining Ferrari represents F1’s most successful driver linking up with its most successful team.

He is aiming for an all-time record eighth championship at the famous Italian manufacturer.