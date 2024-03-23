Lewis Hamilton’s ex-physio Angela Cullen returns with new role revealed

Angela Cullen has appeared in the IndyCar paddock - her first motorsports role since leaving Lewis Hamilton's inner-circle

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist. Formula 1 World
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG…

Angela Cullen was spotted in the IndyCar paddock, her first racing role since leaving Lewis Hamilton’s side.

Cullen was Hamilton’s physio and personal assistant, and retained an important role in the Mercedes driver’s inner-circle, until a shock exit a year ago.

But she has now popped up alongside Marcus Armstrong, the IndyCar driver.

Like Cullen, Armstrong is a New Zealander. He is preparing for his first full IndyCar season.

Armstrong was a Ferrari junior driver, and finished third in the Formula 3 series in 2019.

He has also won races at Formula 2 level.

Armstrong now represents Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar, where Cullen has been spotted alongside him.

Cullen was wearing headphones as part of the Chip Ganassi team.

It represents her return to motorsports after a seven-year stint with Hamilton.

Last year, after their split was confirmed, Hamilton said about Cullen: “Angela is living her life right now.

“She’s got so many ideas of things she wants to do. We message pretty much every day. We are still going to skydive together. We are always going to be in each other’s lives.

“We’re stuck with each other, unfortunately, or fortunately! We’ve been through thick and thin. I am grateful our relationship is as good as it is. We’ve probably had one of the longest relationships I would say in the sport.

“I am incredibly grateful for her, I love her dearly."

