“Still jobless” Carlos Sainz’s “I proved it” verdict after F1 Australian GP glory

Carlos Sainz made an emphatic statement for the ongoing drivers market with his F1 Australian Grand Prix win.

The Ferrari driver - with wins last year in Singapore and now in Melbourne - has won both of the past two grands prix that Red Bull have failed to claim.

Sainz has lost his Ferrari drive to Lewis Hamilton next year and is still unsure of his next move.

But returning from appendix surgery just two weeks ago - when he was sidelined from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and allowed Ollie Bearman to deputise - to win in Australia is a huge reminder of his ability.

A delighted Sainz told Martin Brundle that he was proud: “Yes. You cannot imagine how proud I am.

“You know how tough the start of my year has been - the non-renewal, putting together a good preseason testing, podium at the first race, I was ready to fight this year.

“Then, appendix, another low. Then suddenly you come back and win.”

Brundle asked Sainz if this result could help him secure a contract for the 2025 F1 grid.

He answered: “I am still jobless next year! I know that when I am given a good car, I can get it done.

“I’ve proved it in Singapore, and here. I am happy. Very happy with the car today.”

Sainz’s victories in Singapore and Australia underline the progress that Ferrari have made under the leadership of Fred Vasseur.

Frustratingly for Sainz, the next step of their eye-catching development will come when Hamilton joins next year.

Ferrari certainly look a far cry from the chaotic team whose strategies have been criticised in the past few years.

Sainz said about the Italian team: “It is more structured. We have made so much progress with the car, but also with race execution and weekend execution.

“It’s a more solid team that it was one or two years. I’m happy with that progress. I’ll maximise that this year to try to put together more podiums and wins, then see where I am going next.”

The obvious option for Sainz might be at Mercedes, where Hamilton will create a vacancy.

But Toto Wolff’s team are keeping an eye on Fernando Alonso and their junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

They also won’t act until Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future is guaranteed, even though he pledged to see out his contract (which lasts until 2028) over the Australia weekend.

Aston Martin could create a home for Sainz should they lose Alonso.

And Audi are consistently mentioned as admirers. Sainz’s father won the Dakar Rally in an Audi so he retains personal links to the brand who will enter F1 in 2026.

Until then, Audi will run as Sauber.