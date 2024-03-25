Daniel Ricciardo given two-race “ultimatum” with Liam Lawson lined up for Miami

Daniel Ricciardo has two races to turn his F1 season around or could risk being replaced by Liam Lawson for the Miami Grand Prix.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Ricciardo has been issued an “ultimatum” by Red Bull’s Helmut Marko after a poor start to the 2024 F1 season.

Ricciardo has been comprehensively beaten by teammate Yuki Tsunoda in the first three races - and is reportedly fighting for his future.

The Australian had high hopes going into 2024, eyeing a return to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

However, things simply haven’t worked out for Ricciardo so far this year.

Ricciardo has been slower than Tsunoda in all three races, with the deficit fairly substantial in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

RB have Lawson waiting in the wings, who impressed during his brief F1 stint when he stepped in for Ricciardo during the middle of last year.

According to the same report, Lawson is viewed by Red Bull as Sergio Perez’s successor - not Tsunoda or Ricciardo.

Ricciardo has two races - Japan and China - to save his career.

It would be a remarkable turn of events if Ricciardo is replaced after just five races, particularly as Nyck de Vries lasted 10 in 2023.

Ricciardo v Tsunoda in 2024

Qualifying: 0-3

Race: 1-2

Points: 0-6

After Sunday’s race at Albert Park, Ricciardo admitted that he didn’t expect to struggle in 2024.

“I didn't expect to start the season like this,” he said. “Budapest last year, I drove the car a day before and then out-qualified Yuki and had a really strong race with no knowledge.

“Then having a full pre-season [this year] and all the races last year, I honestly thought that this year, we would start a lot stronger.

“I understand, not only me, but a few people are wondering why. The important thing is that I stay on course, not that my head is filled with nonsense or anything.

“I honestly feel good and just, unfortunately, the results haven't made me feel awesome. But deep down behind the wheel, I feel good.”