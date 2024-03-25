Lewis Hamilton holds onto impressive F1 record after Max Verstappen DNF

Max Verstappen suffered his first F1 retirement in two years as he was forced into the pit lane after just four laps of the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen had lost the lead to Carlos Sainz before smoke started to appear from the rear of his Red Bull RB20.

It soon transpired that Verstappen had a brake problem as he was forced to trundle around the track before coming into the pits.

It allowed Ferrari to take their first win since Singapore 2023 - and their first 1-2 since Bahrain 2022.

It was also Verstappen’s first DNF since Australia 2022.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 with a smoking rear brake that…

Verstappen’s failure to finish in the points means Lewis Hamilton’s record of most consecutive points finishes remains untouched.

The reigning world champion was on a streak of 43 top 10 finishes in a row - just five behind Hamilton’s 48-race streak.

Most points finishes in a row

Lewis Hamilton - 48 (2018 Britain - 2020 Bahrain)

Max Verstappen - 43 (2022 Imola - 2024 Australia)

Lewis Hamilton - 33 (2016 Japan - 2018 France)

Kimi Raikkonen - 27 (2012 Bahrain - 2013 Hungary)

Verstappen was also on a nine-race winning streak.

Victory in Melbourne would have given him 10 consecutive victories - equalling his own record from last year.

Most wins in a row

Max Verstappen - 10 (Miami 2023 - Italy 2023)

Sebastian Vettel - 9 (Belgium 2013 - Brazil 2013)

Max Verstappen - 9 (Japan 2023 - Saudi Arabia 2024)