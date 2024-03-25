Lewis Hamilton holds onto impressive F1 record after Max Verstappen DNF

Max Verstappen’s first DNF in two years means Lewis Hamilton will keep this impressive F1 record.

(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme with second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme…

Max Verstappen suffered his first F1 retirement in two years as he was forced into the pit lane after just four laps of the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen had lost the lead to Carlos Sainz before smoke started to appear from the rear of his Red Bull RB20.

It soon transpired that Verstappen had a brake problem as he was forced to trundle around the track before coming into the pits.

It allowed Ferrari to take their first win since Singapore 2023 - and their first 1-2 since Bahrain 2022.

It was also Verstappen’s first DNF since Australia 2022.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 with a smoking rear brake that led to his retirement. Formula 1 World
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 with a smoking rear brake that…

Verstappen’s failure to finish in the points means Lewis Hamilton’s record of most consecutive points finishes remains untouched.

The reigning world champion was on a streak of 43 top 10 finishes in a row - just five behind Hamilton’s 48-race streak.

Most points finishes in a row

Lewis Hamilton - 48 (2018 Britain - 2020 Bahrain)

Max Verstappen - 43 (2022 Imola - 2024 Australia)

Lewis Hamilton - 33 (2016 Japan - 2018 France)

Kimi Raikkonen - 27 (2012 Bahrain - 2013 Hungary)

Verstappen was also on a nine-race winning streak.

Victory in Melbourne would have given him 10 consecutive victories - equalling his own record from last year.

Most wins in a row

Max Verstappen - 10 (Miami 2023 - Italy 2023)

Sebastian Vettel - 9 (Belgium 2013 - Brazil 2013)

Max Verstappen - 9 (Japan 2023 - Saudi Arabia 2024)

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
26 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton holds onto impressive F1 record after Max Verstappen DNF
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme with second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme…
F1
News
41 mins ago
Helmut Marko disagrees with Sergio Perez over Ferrari with “relatively easily” remark
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World…
NASCAR
News
47 mins ago
William Byron wins 'really difficult' EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
William Byron
William Byron
F1
News
57 mins ago
Christian Horner won’t rule out Red Bull ‘nemesis’ Carlos Sainz for F1 2025 seat
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
57 mins ago
Brad Binder after losing out to Pedro Acosta: ‘He was rolling, you can see how good he is’
Pedro
Pedro

Latest News

NASCAR
Results
1 hour ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Ross Chastain
Ross Chastain
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Andrea Iannone: Superpole Race ‘is like a boxing fight, it’s incredible’
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Yamaha to test in Portimao today - but weather threatens to scupper them
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff’s defence when asked if he’s still the right person to lead Mercedes
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…