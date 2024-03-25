Red Bull's "big intention" to sign Fernando Alonso rumoured

Fernando Alonso has emerged as a leading contender to join Red Bull if Max Verstappen leaves for Mercedes, according to Ralf Schumacher.

F1 'silly season' is in full swing with Red Bull's driver pairing for 2025 a hot topic.

Verstappen's contract with Red Bull runs out at the end of 2028, however, due to the ongoing internal friction amid the Christian Horner saga, he could be tempted to leave the team.

Red Bull also have a decision to make about Sergio Perez, whose contract runs out at the end of the year.

They might want to react to Ferrari's decision to sign Lewis Hamilton alongside Charles Leclerc - giving the Italian an all-star pairing.

Red Bull could be tempted to do the same with Alonso mentioned, as well as Carlos Sainz, who was praised by Horner after the Ferrari driver's win in Australia.

Schumacher has revealed the latest “rumours” suggest that Alonso to Red Bull is a serious possibility - something Horner is keen on.

"Not only Max, but also the team is thinking about an alternative, and there are now completely new rumours,” Schumacher noted to Sky Germany.

“Christian Horner has always been a very, very big fan of Fernando Alonso. Apparently there are big intentions in the background, to bring Alonso into the cockpit next year to have another strong driver if Max Verstappen leaves the team.”

At 42, Alonso is in the final years of his F1 career, eyeing that final victory or perhaps world little.

Schumacher feels that Alonso would be a good fit at Red Bull because he would be able to win immediately.

"If Fernando Alonso were to get Red Bull at the end of his career - the car with which he can win - Fernando Alonso obviously wants that,” he added.

“And you saw what Alonso did again at the weekend: how fast he was was how he prevented George Russell from overtaking him. I think he knows what he wants and he would fit in well. [...] And of course you have to say: today you need experienced people, you have to win can from the outset.

“Especially at Red Bull this is something very, very important and I think Fernando Alonso would be a good alternative.”