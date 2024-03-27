Toto Wolff puts Max Verstappen top of four-man wish list: “That needs to happen”

Toto Wolff has made it clear that Max Verstappen is his first choice to replace Lewis Hamilton, declaring that it “needs to happen at a certain stage”.

Mercedes have a seat to fill in 2025 after Hamilton decided to leave the team for Ferrari.

A host of names have been linked with the vacant seat, but Verstappen is Wolff’s number one target.

Even though Verstappen is contracted at Red Bull until the end of 2028, the Dutchman could be tempted to jump ship before then.

The ongoing Christian Horner saga has put a strain on Red Bull internally with friction between Jos Verstappen and the Red Bull boss apparent.

Similarly, Helmut Marko’s future is directly linked to the reigning world champion’s.

Speaking to Australia’s Fox Sports in Melbourne, Wolff addressed Mercedes’ driver line-up situation for 2025.

“It’s the kind of relationship that needs to happen at a certain stage. But we don’t know when,” Wolff said of Verstappen.

He was then asked if Verstappen is his number one choice, he replied: “Yes, I mean, you see what his performance levels are. But I wouldn’t want to discount the other ones too.

“I think we’ve got to look at ourselves and [ask] what is it we can do with this car. Then it becomes much easier, whoever drives the second car, it’s become much easier for George [Russell] because he has the potential of being a World Champion and so much more.

“It’s the team’s problem to solve really, rather than looking for a silver bullet with an amazing driver.”

Wolff also labelled Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz as other options, while Mercedes junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli was hinted.

“No, [Russell’s] a bank. He’s having that seat, he’s been part of our junior programme for a long time. The reason why is because he’s great, so it’s about the second seat,” he added.

“I think it depends also on what Max does. Then we have a young kid that is very promising and I don’t want to put more extra pressure on him, but it looks like he can be one of the great ones.

“But we also don’t want to drown him by jumping so quickly in an F1 car at 17. So there are a few options that we play with him. Obviously, there’s Fernando [Alonso] who is very exciting, and Carlos [Sainz] is very good. So there are a few ones. I’m gonna make the play like a bride – difficult to get!”