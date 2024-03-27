Honda set up new UK base ahead of 2026 F1 return with Aston Martin

Honda have set up a new base in the UK ahead of the F1 return in 2026.

Red Bull's 2021 car on track in Barcelona
Red Bull's 2021 car on track in Barcelona

The Honda Racing Corporation have announced they have set up a new base in the UK as preparations for their return to F1 as Aston Martin’s engine supplier get underway.

Honda will officially return to F1 as a power unit supplier from 2026 - when the new engine regulations are introduced - with Aston Martin.

The Japanese manufacturer have been Red Bull’s engine supplier since 2019, with their progress over the years integral to Max Verstappen’s maiden title success in 2021.

However, Honda decided to leave F1 shortly before Verstappen’s first title win and his subsequent dominance before announcing their return for the new regulations.

Red Bull and RB have continued to run their engines albeit rebranded as Honda RBPT.

With preparations underway ahead of 2026, Honda have established a new subsidiary - HRC UK.

They confirmed the new company will “following the establishment of the new company in the UK, HRC will start the recruitment of engineers, technicians and staff members for the new company from Spring 2024.”

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…

In a statement they wrote: “Honda Racing Corporation has established a new subsidiary, Honda Racing Corporation UK Ltd. (HRC UK) in the UK.

“This new company has been founded to primarily perform post-race maintenance and preparation tasks on the Honda built F1 power units (PUs), whilst also operating as a logistics operation for the European region.

“The establishment of HRC UK will further enhance the effectiveness of Honda’s PU operations, in support of the partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team. In May 2023, Honda and Aston Martin F1 jointly announced they will enter into works partnership so that Honda will supply its F1 PUs compliant with the new F1 regulations which will take effect in the 2026 season.

“Following the establishment of the new company in the UK, HRC will start the recruitment of engineers, technicians and staff members for the new company from Spring 2024.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
34 mins ago
“The most difficult to drive” - Martin Brundle's worrying Mercedes W15 car verdict
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Joan Mir: Franco Morbidelli ‘wasn’t so clever, he just came and hit me with speed’
Joan Mir, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
Joan Mir, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
In Italy, they believe the new Valentino Rossi has arrived in MotoGP
Rossi, Sepang MotoGP tests, 4th-5th February,
Rossi, Sepang MotoGP tests, 4th-5th February,
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
A ray of light for Yamaha? But aborted test may have an impact
Alex Rins, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Alex Rins, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
Andrea Iannone on crazy last lap: “I saw nothing dirty; it was clean”
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso assured Australia tactics won’t “impact” his F1 future
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 on the grid. Formula 1…
WSBK
News
3 hours ago
Alvaro Bautista: ‘If I go on the kerb Toprak will go over the kerb’
Alvaro Bautista, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Alvaro Bautista, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Honda set up new UK base ahead of 2026 F1 return with Aston Martin
Red Bull's 2021 car on track in Barcelona
Red Bull's 2021 car on track in Barcelona
F1
News
4 hours ago
Toto Wolff puts Max Verstappen top of four-man wish list: “That needs to happen”
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…