Honda set up new UK base ahead of 2026 F1 return with Aston Martin

The Honda Racing Corporation have announced they have set up a new base in the UK as preparations for their return to F1 as Aston Martin’s engine supplier get underway.

Honda will officially return to F1 as a power unit supplier from 2026 - when the new engine regulations are introduced - with Aston Martin.

The Japanese manufacturer have been Red Bull’s engine supplier since 2019, with their progress over the years integral to Max Verstappen’s maiden title success in 2021.

However, Honda decided to leave F1 shortly before Verstappen’s first title win and his subsequent dominance before announcing their return for the new regulations.

Red Bull and RB have continued to run their engines albeit rebranded as Honda RBPT.

With preparations underway ahead of 2026, Honda have established a new subsidiary - HRC UK.

They confirmed the new company will “following the establishment of the new company in the UK, HRC will start the recruitment of engineers, technicians and staff members for the new company from Spring 2024.”

In a statement they wrote: “Honda Racing Corporation has established a new subsidiary, Honda Racing Corporation UK Ltd. (HRC UK) in the UK.

“This new company has been founded to primarily perform post-race maintenance and preparation tasks on the Honda built F1 power units (PUs), whilst also operating as a logistics operation for the European region.

“The establishment of HRC UK will further enhance the effectiveness of Honda’s PU operations, in support of the partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team. In May 2023, Honda and Aston Martin F1 jointly announced they will enter into works partnership so that Honda will supply its F1 PUs compliant with the new F1 regulations which will take effect in the 2026 season.

