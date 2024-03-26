Aston Martin strongly defend Fernando Alonso - but won't appeal penalty

Aston Martin will not appeal Fernando Alonso’s penalty at the F1 Australian Grand Prix but have issued a strongly-worded statement defending their driver.

Alonso was hit with a 20-second time penalty for “potentially dangerous driving” before George Russell lost control of his Mercedes and suffered a big crash at Turn 6 on the penultimate lap of the Melbourne race.

The two-time world champion protested that he had been nursing problems with his Aston Martin car while trying to keep the charging Russell behind as they battled over sixth place in the closing stages.

Alonso finished sixth but his penalty dropped him two places to eighth.

On Tuesday evening, Aston Martin confirmed they would not attempt to overturn Alonso’s punishment.

“In motorsport everyone is relieved that George was okay and walked away after his accident,” Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack said.

“I want you to know that we fully support Fernando. He is the most experienced driver in Formula 1. He has competed in more grands prix than anyone else and has more than 20 years of experience. He is a multiple world champion in multiple categories.

"To receive a 20-second time penalty when there was no contact with the following car has been a bitter pill to swallow, but we have to accept the decision. We made our best case but without new evidence we are unable to request a right of review.”

Krack insisted that 42-year-old Alonso was using his experience to defend against Russell and stressed that the F1 veteran would “never put anyone in harm’s way”.

"Fernando is a phenomenal racer and he was using every tool in his toolbox to finish ahead of George - just like we saw in Brazil last year with Sergio [Perez],” he added.

"This is the art of motorsport at the highest level, he would never put anyone in harm's way. Thank you to everyone who has got in touch, we move forward together."