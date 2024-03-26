Where will ‘jobless’ Carlos Sainz be racing in F1 2025? Five possible landing spots

Carlos Sainz’s incredible comeback victory at the Australian Grand Prix issued the latest reminder to the rest of the F1 grid of his talents.

Having been discarded by Ferrari to make space for the incoming Lewis Hamilton, Sainz, now a three-time grand prix winner, has been left unemployed and seeking a drive for next season.

As the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race since the start of 2023, Sainz will be in-demand as teams look to secure their driver line-ups for 2025 and beyond.

So where could the Spaniard end up?

Mercedes

On paper, this is arguably the most obvious option for both parties. Sainz is looking for a new home and Mercedes have a vacancy to fill. Mercedes would also provide Sainz with one of the most competitive available seats.

Toto Wolff has admitted Sainz is one of several possible candidates for 2025 but Mercedes are in no hurry to make a decision.

“The ones that are available or that could be interesting for us, they all have arguments in favour of them,” Wolff said in Australia.

(L to R): Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes

“Be it the very young ones, be very mature ones in the best years. Or Carlos. It’s a difficult choice because there is no real… it’s not like there is a criteria for one and everything points to the other.

“I just want to do a step back and just monitor the situation because some of the guys mentioned may sign for other teams and so just looking at it.”

Mercedes’ ongoing performance struggles will be a question mark for Sainz, while contract length could be another sticking point.

Sainz wants career stability, so would he accept what would likely be a short-term deal given that Mercedes will be looking to promote their protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the coming years?

Red Bull

Sainz has now emerged as a serious option for Red Bull’s second seat, with Christian Horner refusing to rule out a reunion in 2025.

“We want to field the best pairing that we can in Red Bull Racing and sometimes you've got to look outside the pool as well," Horner said in Melbourne. “You've had a very fast, unemployed driver win [the] race. So the market is reasonably fluid with certain drivers.

“Based on a performance like that you couldn't rule any possibility out, so I think you just want to take the time [to decide].”

Max Verstappen's future has also been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, though the reigning world champion has reiterated his intention to see out his contract with Red Bull.

Sergio Perez (MEX), Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing

Therefore, any move to Red Bull will seemingly depend on the performances of current incumbent Sergio Perez in the coming weeks and months - meaning it is largely out of Sainz's hands.

If Sainz can continue to shine he will only become a more attractive proposition for Red Bull.

Waiting on Red Bull to make a call over Perez does not come without risks for Sainz, who could be overlooked and end up missing out on other opportunities in the process.

But with Red Bull boasting by far the most coveted seat, the risk may be one Sainz is willing to gamble on.

Audi

Sainz has long been linked to Audi and the rumours certainly won’t go away as long as he remains a free agent.

Audi will complete their entry as a works team in F1 from 2026, taking full control of the Sauber outfit, to become a constructor and engine manufacturer.

Sainz’s father, Carlos Sainz Sr, has already revealed that his son is interested in Audi’s F1 project, but such a move would require an element of patience.

The current Sauber team would represent a big step back for Sainz, and the Hinwil-based outfit’s competitive fortunes are unlikely to change dramatically before 2026.

Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44.

There is also no guarantee that Audi’s foray into F1 will be a success - instant, or otherwise - and with Sainz fast-approaching his thirties, he can’t afford to wait for years for the project to become a success.

That said, Sainz could find something at Audi he has not had so far in his F1 career - the chance to be a lead driver and build a team around him.

Audi may be Sainz’s best landing spot if seats at Red Bull and Mercedes get taken.

Aston Martin

A seat could theoretically open up at Aston Martin, but this would only be the case if Fernando Alonso moved to either Red Bull or Mercedes, or decided to call time on his illustrious career.

If a move to the likes of Red Bull or Mercedes was not on the cards for Sainz, Aston Martin’s highly ambitious project would be one that would surely appeal.

The Silverstone outfit are already established within the upper midfield and have been regular podium challengers over the past year.

Aston Martin would provide Sainz with a quicker route to success than Audi, in theory at least.

Williams

A switch to Williams for Sainz feels the least likely on this list, but with Logan Sargeant’s future far from secure, it cannot be totally ruled out either.

Swapping Ferrari for Williams would mark an obvious step back in competitiveness for Sainz in the immediate term.

Williams have grand plans to return to the front of the F1 grid but still have a mountain to climb - both in terms of on-track performance and off-track infrastructure - to get there.