Carlos Sainz tipped to form all-Spanish Aston Martin F1 line-up for 2025

Legendary F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has tipped Carlos Sainz to join Aston Martin alongside Fernando Alonso for 2025.

Sainz is one of 12 drivers on the grid who is out of contract at the end of this year.

With Ferrari signing Lewis Hamilton in his place, Sainz is still looking for a new team.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with Audi (currently Sauber), while Red Bull and Mercedes are also thought to be options.

After his sensational win at the Australian Grand Prix, Sainz’s future - and Ferrari’s decision to replace him - has been a hot topic.

Aston Martin is the latest team that could sign Sainz, with Jordan suggesting that scenario on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast.

“At the moment, please remember, he started off in Toro Rosso,” he said. “If Red Bull were to lose somebody like Max or want to replace Perez, you have to say that Carlos would be one of the key people. However, do not be surprised if you see an all-Spanish Aston Martin team next year.

“I am telling you I believe that if there is not a place in Red Bull for him, he will join Fernando in Aston Martin - that’s what I believe. I have no real hardcore evidence but it’s a gut feeling and very often my gut feel is a bit different to other people’. It does sound nice, it’s very romantic isn’t it?”

Jordan hailed Sainz’s victory - just two weeks after undergoing surgery for appendicitis - as a “legendary story”.

“This is actually a legendary story where the guy gets out of hospital, has a major operation” he added. “Most doctors would tell you what happened is impossible but to go through a gruelling… I did see him get out of the car and yes, he was very careful how he got out of the car.

“For sure, he was in pain during that race. I think the determination inside the head and what his father would have said to him when he went through that moment to get into the race. I thought Bearman was going to be doing another race - I am absolutely sure about that. He didn’t even though he didn't despite the unbelievable job he did in the previous grand prix.

“Sainz for me, he livened up my day. I loved watching the grand prix. I loved the fact he could control it. He moved ahead from Leclerc.”