Max Verstappen: “Strange” if Red Bull sign “42-year-old” amid Fernando Alonso link

Max Verstappen believes it would be “strange” if Red Bull sign Fernando Alonso due to his age.

The two-time F1 champion Alonso has reportedly held early talks with Red Bull.

If they opt to get rid of Sergio Perez at the end of his contract this year, they could offer the most coveted car in the sport to whoever they can entice.

Alonso is on the market unless he signs a new deal at Aston Martin, or heads elsewhere.

But, at 42, he is the oldest driver on the grid.

“I don't care who sits next to me,” Verstappen said to De Limburger.

“I also said that to the team.

“I always believe in myself and in my opinion I am the boss of everyone.

“But if you ask me, I would find it strange to sign a 42-year-old driver.

“Red Bull has always had the tradition of training young drivers itself.

“The signing of Sergio Perez was a departure from that trend, especially with a 42-year-old driver.

“I can get along with Fernando, that's not it.

“But I also look at the future of the team.

“Ultimately it is up to them to determine who drives where.”

The vacancy at Mercedes in 2025, created by Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, is also a major seat for the driver market.

Verstappen himself holds the key - Mercedes are interested in taking advantage of any internal issues at Red Bull to entice him across, despite a contract that runs until 2028.

But Verstappen has pledged loyalty to Red Bull and looks on course for a fourth F1 title in a row this year.

Alonso is also a major contender for the vacant Mercedes seat.

Carlos Sainz, who is out of a job due to Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari, may also come under consideration at Mercedes.

And if Alonso quits Aston Martin, they could look at Sainz.

But Perez’s form in 2024 might yet earn him a new deal at Red Bull despite the huge scrutiny on him.

He has also secured two P2 finishes behind Verstappen.

For the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen is on pole position ahead of Perez.