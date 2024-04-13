Felipe Massa’s judgement on Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has been assessed by a former on-track rival.

Felipe Massa battled alongside Hamilton on the F1 grid for a decade.

During Massa’s 15-year career he drove for Sauber, Ferrari and Williams.

Notoriously, he finished second in the championship in 2008 when Hamilton won his first title for McLaren.

Massa is still taking legal action against the FIA, F1 and Bernie Ecclestone over the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix and the controversial ‘crashgate’ incident.

But, he remains eager to see Hamilton swap Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025.

"For next year it will be a big change in Ferrari with Lewis deciding to move from Mercedes," Massa told talkSPORT.

"I think that's really nice, it's really interesting.

“Even for the marketing. Everyone is talking about that.

"It will definitely be nice to see Lewis with the red suit in the red car.

"I think the fans are getting crazy for that.

“I hope that he can have a competitive car because Ferrari haven't had the right car to fight Red Bull. Let's see if they are going to make it.

"And also let's see how it's going to be with Lewis driving for Ferrari, it will be interesting to see him with Charles.

“It will be a good battle between them.

"But I'm happy, it will be nice for Formula 1, it will be nice for the sport as well."

Hamilton is now into his third season of valiantly battling with a subpar Mercedes.

Aged 39, he is younger than only Fernando Alonso on the current grid.

In pursuit of a record-breaking eighth championship next year, he made the huge call to activate an escape clause in his Mercedes contract and he will head to Ferrari.