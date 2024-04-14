Theory touted that losing your job is an F1 driver’s top motivator

Sergio Perez is an example of an F1 driver who has found top form while at-risk of losing his drive.

Perez has delivered three P2 finishes in the first four grands prix of the season, each time finishing behind Max Verstappen in a dream result for Red Bull.

He entered the year under severe pressure but could now convince Red Bull to ignore alternative options by giving him a contract to stay next year.

“He has turned a page by focusing on his weekend,” F1TV’s Alex Jacques told the F1 Nation podcast.

“If he goes back to looking across the garage?

“The moves are set up, the desperation, the feeling a need to perform immediately in “FP1, make a statement in FP2 with qualy runs…

“I don’t think he’s doing that.

“If he focuses on himself, he’ll be fine.

“Also, to be blunt, there is no greater motivator in Formula 1 than the potential of losing your job.

“All of the drivers who are in form at the moment, or have taken a step forward compared to last year, have been shown the door or are at-threat of being shown the door.”

Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen replied: “Like Helmut Marko said, Checo has found the pace but maybe he is also looking for a new contract.

“He put it bluntly.”

There are more examples within F1 today of drivers excelling themselves amid doubts over their futures.

“Overall, Carlos Sainz is in the form of his life, reacting to being shown the door,” Jacques said.

“Yuki Tsunoda started the season under pressure, driving angry in Bahrain.

“There were rumours in this paddock that he had to perform at the start of the year, or Liam Lawson is in.

“Yuki has responded brilliantly to that. He didn’t expect to be 4-0 up against Danny Ricc in qualy.

“There is nothing like a bit of motivation to turn the page.

“And that’s what has happened to Checo, I think.”

Sainz has lost his 2025 Ferrari drive to Lewis Hamilton.

He won the Australian Grand Prix after heroically returning from appendix surgery.

Sainz is now the winner of the only two grands prix since 2022 which Red Bull have failed to win.

RB’s Tsunoda has also out-performed teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who was tipped to earn the 2025 Red Bull seat.