Mercedes willing to play waiting game then spend big to lure Max Verstappen

Mercedes are willing to pay Max Verstappen’s extortionate F1 salary as they look to replace Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

According to reputable German publication AMuS, the finances it would take to sign Verstappen have been “approved” by Mercedes internally.

They would be prepared to wait - even if it means they miss out on signing Carlos Sainz or Fernando Alonso.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has publicly made clear that he would love to sign Verstappen for 2025.

Wolff’s desire to sign Verstappen was ignited by the drama stemming from the drama surrounding Christian Horner at Red Bull.

Reports of an internal struggle or ‘civil war’ led to speculation that Verstappen might decide to jump ship, particularly if Helmut Marko is ousted.

Verstappen currently has a contract until the end of 2028 but would be allowed to leave Red Bull if Marko left his role within the team.

As a result, Mercedes are on standby to sign the reigning world champion.

Mercedes’ on-track performance makes a move for Verstappen less realistic, and relies on Red Bull combusting internally.

The Brackley-based outfit are reportedly willing to pay $55 million base salary and any bonuses on top of that.

Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium…

Mercedes would also be willing to hand Verstappen a long term ambassadorial role, ensuring Verstappen would be looked after once he called time on his F1 career.

Aston Martin remain a factor, with Lawrence Stroll keen on luring Adrian Newey away from Red Bull as “bait” for Verstappen.

Stroll has been prepared to spend big at Aston Martin and the signing of Newey would only make them more appealing.

Honda will supply Aston Martin with engines from 2026 - another factor that could tempt Verstappen given his success with Red Bull has been aided by the Japanese manufacturer.