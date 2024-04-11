Lance Stroll’s F1 future secure with ‘no chance’ of Carlos Sainz replacing him at Aston Martin

Lance Stroll will continue to race with Aston Martin, even if the team decides to sign Carlos Sainz.

As noted by veteran BBC F1 journalist Andrew Benson, if Sainz joins Aston Martin, it would be in place of Fernando Alonso, not Stroll.

F1 silly season continues to rumble on with 12 drivers on the grid out of contract for next year.

Alonso has been open about his F1 future in that he needs some time to decide whether he wants to stay in the sport before choosing which team he will drive for in 2025.

Sainz is also without a team for next year after Ferrari dropped him for Lewis Hamilton.

The younger Spaniard has enjoyed an incredible start to the 2024 F1 season, despite being without a drive, winning in Australia and finishing on the podium in the other two races.

Sainz has been linked with Red Bull, Aston Martin and Mercedes in recent weeks, but there’s still been no news from any of the aforementioned teams.

Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…

Writing in his F1 Q&A, Benson revealed that Stroll’s future is secure despite his lack of performance and that a possible Alonso-Sainz super team isn’t realistic.

“Would Carlos Sainz be an upgrade on Lance Stroll in an Aston Martin next year? Yes. Is there any chance of Stroll being replaced? No,” he wrote.

“Aston Martin are owned by Lawrence Stroll. He is a team owner in F1 primarily because he has a dream of making his son world champion.

“Sainz could still end up at Aston Martin, as the driver market is fluid and there is no guarantee Alonso will stay, even though the team have offered him a new contract and want him.

“But if Sainz did join Aston Martin in 2025 - rather than, for example, Red Bull or Sauber/Audi or Mercedes - it would be as Stroll's team-mate, not instead of him.”