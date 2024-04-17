Honda target ambitious title challenge with Fernando Alonso in 2026

Honda have their sights set on the F1 world championship in 2026.

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Honda are targeting the F1 world championship in 2026, when they return to the sport as a fully-fledged engine supplier.

The Japanese manufacturer will supply Aston Martin exclusively with power units from 2026 - the year the new engine regulations are introduced.

Honda have worked with Red Bull since 2019 but decided to quit F1 ahead of 2021 - one year before Max Verstappen’s triumph over Lewis Hamilton.

Their subsequent success with Red Bull alongside the new regulations for 2026 has tempted Honda to make a return.

This time it will be with Aston Martin, which continue to build towards becoming a world championship winning team.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe says a title bid is the sole target.

"To become world champion from 2026 onwards,” he said. "We know that it will be very difficult and it is not so easy, but we need some good targets to put in our best effort together with Aston Martin.

"So, that's why together with Stroll and Toshihiro Mibe [Honda CEO], we set the target to just aim for the world championship in that year. In reality, it is not so easy."

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Since Lawrence Stroll rebranded Racing Point as Aston Martin, the team have failed to win a race.

They got close on a number of occasions with Fernando Alonso, securing eight podiums in 2023.

Watanabe conceded there are still weaknesses on both sides that need addressing before they can challenge for the world championship.

“Probably we're missing something [right now], but we have to tell each other what is missing,” he added.

"From an Aston Martin point of view what is missing on the Honda side and also what is missing on the Aston Martin side.

“That is an honest conversation to become a top-class team together."

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
20 mins ago
“The old” Maverick Vinales who “got bullied, threw in the towel” has disappeared
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
27 mins ago
Honda target ambitious title challenge with Fernando Alonso in 2026
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
“Everyone was elbows out at the start!”
Maverick Vinales, Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini podium, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini podium, MotoGP race, Grand…
F1
News
2 hours ago
“The track that worries me the most” - McLaren issue warning for Chinese GP
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race Day. -
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
KTM respond to paddock rumour about Pedro Acosta-Jack Miller swap this season
Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo alters stance on RB stay for 2025 with Red Bull hopes vanishing
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Guenther Steiner linked with possible F1 team takeover as he plans return
Guenther Steiner, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Guenther Steiner, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Fabio Quartararo quizzed about huge money in new Yamaha deal
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
3 hours ago
F1 sprint race: What are the rules? What is the new 2024 format?
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44…