Honda target ambitious title challenge with Fernando Alonso in 2026

Honda are targeting the F1 world championship in 2026, when they return to the sport as a fully-fledged engine supplier.

The Japanese manufacturer will supply Aston Martin exclusively with power units from 2026 - the year the new engine regulations are introduced.

Honda have worked with Red Bull since 2019 but decided to quit F1 ahead of 2021 - one year before Max Verstappen’s triumph over Lewis Hamilton.

Their subsequent success with Red Bull alongside the new regulations for 2026 has tempted Honda to make a return.

This time it will be with Aston Martin, which continue to build towards becoming a world championship winning team.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe says a title bid is the sole target.

"To become world champion from 2026 onwards,” he said. "We know that it will be very difficult and it is not so easy, but we need some good targets to put in our best effort together with Aston Martin.

"So, that's why together with Stroll and Toshihiro Mibe [Honda CEO], we set the target to just aim for the world championship in that year. In reality, it is not so easy."

Since Lawrence Stroll rebranded Racing Point as Aston Martin, the team have failed to win a race.

They got close on a number of occasions with Fernando Alonso, securing eight podiums in 2023.

Watanabe conceded there are still weaknesses on both sides that need addressing before they can challenge for the world championship.

“Probably we're missing something [right now], but we have to tell each other what is missing,” he added.

"From an Aston Martin point of view what is missing on the Honda side and also what is missing on the Aston Martin side.

“That is an honest conversation to become a top-class team together."