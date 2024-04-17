F1 legend expresses concern over Audi’s F1 entry with “very dangerous” remark

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has expressed concerns over Audi’s imminent entry into F1.

Audi will take over the existing Sauber outfit from 2026, becoming a fully-fledged works team.

While under the Alfa Romeo guise in 2022, the team enjoyed a resurgence, securing sixth in the constructors’ championship.

The subsequent period has been very difficult for the team with Sauber yet to get off the mark in 2024.

Villeneuve has warned that it will take a lot of time for Audi to turn the Swiss-based team around given their years of poor results.

“They’re joining with a team that hasn’t been any good for so many years,” Villeneuve told Sports Illustrated. “And you just can’t invent know-how. It’s something that you build over time.

“You can see it with Williams. They stay kind of good for a while, but you pay the price of pay drivers, of all that, you pay it late. And now the team has been rebuilding, but it doesn’t happen overnight. It also takes time. So, it won’t happen overnight.”

The Canadian also questioned how committed Audi will be to F1, making the comparison to Renault/Alpine.

While Alpine have manufacturer backing, many have questioned their commitment to F1 in terms of finances and how seriously they want to win.

“And then how are they joining?” Villeneuve added. “Are they joining the same way Renault/Alpine joined just to be part of F1 and make some image or to actually be racers and try and go out and win? That we don’t know.

“What’s dangerous with constructors when they come in is they can easily in five minutes decide, ‘okay, we’re gone, bye’ and they leave and they don’t care. They’re great for the sport, but they’re also very dangerous in that respect. Where a team like Williams cannot leave. It exists with and because of F1. What does Williams do if they stop F1? Nothing.

“So, you’re kind of secure in the knowledge that they will find a way to persevere to get better and because it’s their bread and butter.”