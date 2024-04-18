“Not any time soon” - Lando Norris’ frank response to whether McLaren can win races

Lando Norris is unsure McLaren will be able to win races in the immediate future.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Preparation Day.-
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…

Lando Norris is doubtful that McLaren can win races in F1 “any time soon”.

Norris is still waiting for his first victory in F1, becoming the driver with the most podium finishes in the sport’s history without a win at the Australian Grand Prix last month.

McLaren have slipped back in the pecking order at the start of this year, even at high-speed circuits like Suzuka where they excelled in 2023.

Despite being clearly behind Ferrari, McLaren boss Andrea Stella insisted that McLaren can think about winning races once their major upgrades are added to the car.

Norris was asked about Stella’s comments in the pre-race FIA press conference at the Chinese Grand Prix.

“Not any time soon that’s for sure,” Norris replied. “I think we can. Right place, right time. I think if we improve the car where we need to. Honestly, there weren’t too many frustrations with Suzuka.

“Everything went pretty much as expected. I don’t think we did a perfect job and we probably should have finished one place higher up potentially, but I don’t think it was far off.

“We’ve been in the same place all season. We’ve been behind Red Bull, Ferrari and a bit of a step ahead of the other two teams come the race. That’s exactly how last weekend went.

“I don’t there were too many frustrations. We know the issues, we know what we have to improve and we know if we can improve them, Andrea is right, if we can, we can win races this year. That’s an if. We have to work hard in some of these certain areas that have been a big challenge for us over the last many years. If we can then I am confident we can have some good races.”

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race Day. -
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…

McLaren are expected to struggle in Shanghai given the long, low-speed corners.

Norris admitted that they continue to be a major weakness of the current McLaren package.

“The long corners. Just like Turn 1,” he added. “This type of corner isn’t good for us - similar to Zandvoort. That kind of experience for us.

“We’ve got some things to try and we’re constantly trying to improve these areas. This area we know is one of our biggest weaknesses. We get away with it in qualifying but especially into the race it becomes a bigger problem for us.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5 mins ago
No points, but Franco Morbidelli “fast throughout the weekend” at COTA
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
18 mins ago
“Time has run out” for Daniel Ricciardo - but he will be a “great loss to F1”
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB with the media. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB with the media. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
29 mins ago
Claim made that George Russell “will not want” Carlos Sainz at Mercedes
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…
WSBK
News
39 mins ago
Scott Redding careful of ‘too much expectation, I’ve been bitten in the arse a few times’
Scott Redding, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Scott Redding, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu on Assen expectations: ‘Maybe I will be fighting for the win’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “Pedro Acosta impressive, strong, no fear”
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
F1
News
1 hour ago
Sergio Perez expects ‘quick conversation’ to resolve Red Bull F1 future
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Preparation
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Yamaha: Jonathan Rea’s record at Assen ‘ridiculous, but we don’t expect zero to hero’
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK,
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK,
F1
News
1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso: “Sensitive” Lance Stroll “crucial” to Aston Martin development
(L to R): Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team with Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team with Fernando Alonso …