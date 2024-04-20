Fernando Alonso cops penalty for Carlos Sainz sprint race clash

Fernando Alonso was hit with a penalty for a clash with Carlos Sainz in the China sprint race.

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…

Fernando Alonso has been handed a 10-second time penalty for a clash with Carlos Sainz in F1’s Chinese Grand Prix sprint race.

The two Spaniards collided while engaging in a hard battle for third place during Saturday morning’s sprint race in Shanghai.

Alonso picked up a puncture due to the contact and eventually retired from the race.

The two-time world champion’s penalty ultimately made no difference to the result but he did also have three penalty points added to his licence.

Alonso now has six penalty points for the current 12-month period, leaving him halfway to a potential race ban.

A statement from the FIA race stewards read: "As per the guidelines on driving standards, which was agreed with the teams, an infringement of this nature required that a baseline penalty of 10 seconds was to be added to the time of a car that caused a collision.

“Article 54.3 of the Sporting Regulations states if the 10 second penalty is imposed after the end of a sprint session, then 10 seconds will be added to the elapsed time of the driver concerned. We accordingly added 10 seconds to the elapsed time of Car 14.

“As an aside to the FIA, we note that the language in the regulations as to when a car has retired and the resultant consequences on penalties that may be imposed or served, especially when that car is otherwise classified, is somewhat unclear and we would recommend that the FIA considers making the necessary amendments to bring greater clarity to this issue.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
12 mins ago
Aston Martin protest Chinese GP qualifying result over Carlos Sainz crash
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 crashed during qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 crashed during qualifying. Formula 1…
WSBK
News
19 mins ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista discuss Race 1 strategy
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
MotoGP
News
26 mins ago
In-form Enea Bastianini dealt “everyone is after his seat” reminder
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
F1
News
54 mins ago
Carlos Sainz told what he ‘has to do’ to earn Mercedes move for F1 2025
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint Qualifying
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
WSBK
Results
1 hour ago
2024 World Superbike Assen - Superpole Results
Jonathan Rea, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Jonathan Rea, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
'S*** happens’ - Lewis Hamilton reflects on shock Q1 exit after “massive changes”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Iker Lecuona declared unfit for Saturday WorldSBK action after huge FP3 crash
Iker Lecuona, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Iker Lecuona, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
F1
News
1 hour ago
Nico Rosberg calls out Lewis Hamilton’s ‘excuses’ for poor qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Starting grid for F1 Chinese Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 with a broken front wing in qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 with a broken front wing in qualifying…